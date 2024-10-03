With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/7/2024, 10:03am PT





IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: 2024 Presidential Election nominees are set, and the climate stakes could not be higher; Lawsuit blames broken utility pole for record Texas wildfires; Coastal U.S. cities are sinking as sea level rise accelerates, new study warns; PLUS: North Atlantic Ocean keeps breaking heat records... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Global hot streak continues - February, winter, world's oceans all break high temperature records; SEC OKs rule requiring companies to disclose emissions, climate risks; World's oceans reach record temperature, prompting fears of worst mass bleaching; Climate rules reach finish line, in weakened form, as Biden races clock; Climate impacts burning utility business models... PLUS: Big Meat is lying about sustainability. These media outlets are helping... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...