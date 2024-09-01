IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Winter shows up with a vengeance in the U.S., Europe and U.K.; Alaska's snow crab season cancelled for second year in a row; PLUS: America's school buses going green, with new federal funding... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Earth shattered heat records in 2023 and flirts with global warming limit; Supreme Court rejects Pebble Mine, climate and water cases; COP29 host Azerbaijan to hike gas output by a third over next decade; Where has all the honey gone? Scientists explain declining yields; Mass layoffs at pioneering nuclear startup; Tesla Cybertruck faces criticism as videos of winter woes surface; Humpbacks rebound in 20th-century whaling hotspot; ‘Zombie deer disease’ epidemic spreads in Yellowstone... PLUS: How terrestrial turds lead to marine maladies... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Winter weather returns with a vengeance in Europe and Britain:
- Floods in Germany (DW News):
After heavy rain, many states in Germany are dealing with serious flooding. As rivers rise and dikes are endangered, schools have been shut, transport disrupted and in some places, the military has been called in.
- Live updates: Widespread flooding hits England as heavy rain continues (BBC)
- Warmer winters and more flooding will be the norm in the UK, scientists warn (Guardian)
- More than 100 flood warnings in place after UK shivers through snowy and icy morning (Sky News)
- UK floods – and deaths – will keep rising without proper defences and conservation (Guardian)
- Flooded tunnels force cancelation of Eurostar trains linking UK to Europe (MSN)
- VIDEO: One U.K. Homeowner’s Climate Solution: Build the Wall (Climate Crocks)
- Will US winter storms end snow and ice drought?:
- 'Snow drought' grips California and western United States, despite recent storms (LA Times)
- Where is the ice? Great Lakes ice cover is nearly non-existent and reaches 50-year record low (CNN)
- 50 ice anglers rescued from Minnesota lake in latest accident due to warm temperatures (USA Today)
- December 2023: US warmth is one for the record books (Accuweather)
- Prepare for more Polar Vortex outbreaks this winter:
- Polar vortex, extreme weather events set to slam U.S. (Axios)
- VIDEO: Cold Air Outbreak Looks Likely over US (Climate Crocks)
- In the Arctic, Less Sea Ice and More Snow on Land Are Pushing Cold Extremes to Eastern North America (Inside Climate News, 9/2/2021)
- Alaska's snow crab season cancelled for second year in a row:
- Marine Heat Wave Crashes Alaskan Crab Fishery – Again (Climate Crocks)
- VIDEO: Alaska's snow crab season canceled for second year in a row as population fails to rebound (CBS News)
- Research Confirms Link Between Snow Crab Decline and Marine Heatwave (NOAA Fisheries)
- Study: Nanoplastic bits found in plastic water bottles:
- Scientists find about a quarter million invisible nanoplastic particles in a liter of bottled water (AP)
- Researchers discover thousands of nanoplastic bits in bottles of drinking water (LA Times):
Ninety percent of those plastics were small enough to qualify as nanoplastics: microscopic flecks so small that they can be absorbed into human cells and tissue, as well as cross the blood-brain barrier. The research, which was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, raises new concerns about the potentially harmful health effects --- and prevalence --- of nanoplastics.
- Here’s what you’re really swallowing when you drink bottled water (Washington Post)
- Air pollution from production of fossil fuels is also deadly:
- Oil and gas production responsible for $77 billion in annual US health damages: Study (Environmental Health Network)
- Oil and Gas Production Causes 7,500 Premature Deaths Per Year (Gizmodo)
- Fossil fuel air pollution responsible for 1 in 5 deaths worldwide (Harvard School of Public Health, 2/9/2021)
- America's school buses going green with new federal funding:
- Yellow school buses are going green with a $1 billion investment (Washington Post)
- US to invest $1bn in plan to move from diesel to electric school buses (Guardian):
EPA says funds to be given to 280 school districts to 'help secure a healthier future where our children can breathe cleaner air'.
- Starbucks allows personal reusable cups to cut down on its landfill waste:
- Starbucks will accept reusable cups for drive-thru and mobile orders (CNBC):
Customers who bring a clean, personal cup get a 10-cent discount on their beverage and U.S. Starbucks Rewards members get 25 bonus stars.
- Starbucks customers can now use own cups for drive-thru, mobile orders. How it works (Sacramento Bee/MSN)
- Earth Shattered Global Heat Record In ’23 And Flirts With Warming Limit (AP)
- Supreme Court Rejects Pebble Mine, Climate And Water Cases (E&E News)
- Cop29 Host Azerbaijan To Hike Gas Output By A Third Over Next Decade (Guardian)
- Where Has All The Honey Gone? Scientists Explain Declining Yields (Guardian)
- Mass Layoffs At Pioneering Nuclear Startup (Huffington Post)
- How Terrestrial Turds Lead to Marine Maladies (Hakai Magazine)
- Natural gas explosion at historic Fort Worth hotel injures 21, covers streets in debris (CBS News)
- Tesla Cybertruck faces criticism as videos of winter woes surface (Electrek)
- Humpbacks Rebound in 20th-Century Whaling Hotspot (Hakai Magazine)
- Massive Dumping Ground Of WWII-Era Munitions Discovered Off L.A. Coast (LA Times)
- ‘Zombie Deer Disease’ Epidemic Spreads In Yellowstone. Are Humans Next? (Guardian)
- In Alabama, What Does It Take to Shut Down a Surface Mine Operating Without Permits? (Inside Cliamte News)
- Big oil 'fully owned the villain role' in 2023, the hottest year ever recorded (Guardian)
- Brace Yourself For A Blockbuster Year On Energy And Climate (E&E News)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (Climate Crocks)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
