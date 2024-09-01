With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Winter shows up with a vengeance in the U.S., Europe and U.K.; Alaska's snow crab season cancelled for second year in a row; PLUS: America's school buses going green, with new federal funding... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 14 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Earth shattered heat records in 2023 and flirts with global warming limit; Supreme Court rejects Pebble Mine, climate and water cases; COP29 host Azerbaijan to hike gas output by a third over next decade; Where has all the honey gone? Scientists explain declining yields; Mass layoffs at pioneering nuclear startup; Tesla Cybertruck faces criticism as videos of winter woes surface; Humpbacks rebound in 20th-century whaling hotspot; ‘Zombie deer disease’ epidemic spreads in Yellowstone... PLUS: How terrestrial turds lead to marine maladies... and much, MUCH more! ...

