With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 1/4/2024, 9:42am PT  


Follow @GreenNewsReport...

Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on Pandora
Listen on Google PodcastsListen on Amazon Music
Listen on TuneInRSS/XML Feed (Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Happy 2024! While we were out...December 2023 was the hottest December on record, and 2023 was the hottest year ever recorded; Warm winter causing snow drought in U.S.; Landmark youth climate lawsuit to finally proceed to trial; PLUS: Some good news, including the historic Endangered Species Act turning 50... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

Click here to listen or download MP3 (6 mins)...

Link:
Embed:
GNR's now celebrating 14 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Big oil 'fully owned the villain role' in 2023, the hottest year ever recorded; Brace Yourself For A Blockbuster Year On Energy And Climate; West Australia bans commercial native logging; Europe Escaping Russia's Gas Blackmail with Clean Energy; A flood-prone historic site decides to live with rising water rather than fight it; What If Farmers Had to Pay for Water?; Polar Bear Dies From Bird Flu As H5N1 Spreads Across Globe... PLUS: Floatovoltaics Could Help The Southwest Generate Power And Conserve Water... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...