Brad Friedman Byon 1/2/2024, 3:26pm PT

Welp...looks like our plans to get back on air after the holidays will be necessarily delayed.

After four years of carefully and successfully avoiding it, COVID has found its way into The BRAD BLOG World News Headquarters. Looks like Desi brought back more than just Christmas gifts from Texas. She tested positive today.

Her symptoms are largely mild and cold-like (sniffles, some coughs, raspy voice etc.) --- thankfully, we are both well-vaxxed and boosted! --- though she does have some fever today. Otherwise, she seems to be doing okay for the moment. So far, I'm fine. We'll see how long that continues to be the case.

In the meantime...our long-awaited post-holiday return to The BradCast and Green News Report is currently on hold as long (or as short) as necessary, or until we figure out how to safely do a show under these conditions.

Thanks for your understanding... Sorry about that. And, Happy Frickin' New Year. 2024 going great so far!



