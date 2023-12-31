Farewell and thanks to PDiddie, and wishes for a better 2024 to all...

Brad Friedman Byon 12/31/2023, 12:44pm PT

With today's monster toon collection --- the not-a-moment-too-soon last of '23 --- we offer our immeasurable thanks and a bittersweet farewell to our long-toiling weekly toon hunter and connoisseur, Perry Dorrell, better known to most as simply 'PDiddie'...

In 2015, after many years of noteworthy toonage at his own blog, Brains and Eggs --- "Afflicting the Comfortable since 2002" --- I asked Perry to share a weekly collection for denizens of The BRAD BLOG. In his tireless 9 years of service ever since, I do not believe he has missed a week. (There may have been one, recent years, when I stepped in for health reasons during all of those years.)

His reliable weekly collections --- a look both back at the week and ahead --- have served as a welcome, reliable and much-needed pallet cleanser throughout our nation's devolution as we have witnessed the sad, slow financial declination of the art form of political toonery. (As he has also documented and weekly sought to help abate.)

On the final night of the damnable 2023, we lift our cup in both kindness and thanks to the good PDiddie as he prepares for, if not necessarily greener pastures, different ones.

(How generous is PDiddie? He begrudgingly offered to return every now and again, if and as needed, for a guest turn here. A heartfelt offer, no doubt, mostly to assuage my sadness at his impending departure.)

In his absence, I will do my best to fill his shoes until and unless I can either find someone else to volunteer for the critical task (Email me if interested! Quickly!) or my own health demands that I return to attempts to try and look away for a day or two each week.

Along with a Cup of Kindness in thanks to our beloved PDiddie --- still "Afflicting the Comfortable" --- I raise another to my fellow creators, readers, listeners, gatherers, guests and contributors --- who have aligned here and elsewhere in various ways to keep us alight, for good or ill --- for a ridiculous 20 years (come later next month).

And a Happy New Year to all...

-- BF



