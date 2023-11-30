IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: 'Unprecedented' heat waves set all-time high national records in Brazil and South Africa; Commercial jet the first to cross the Atlantic Ocean powered by waste fat and sugar, not fossil fuels; PLUS: President Biden touts booming clean energy jobs, manufacturing in MAGA Republican's district... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): CA's Salton Sea has even more lithium than previously thought; Cybersecurity agency warns that water utilities are vulnerable to hackers after PA attack; New life for old coal: Minelands and power plants are hot renewable development spots; Biden Admin sued for hiding records on opposition to fossil fuel phaseout; LA liquefied natural gas facility is the next carbon bomb ... PLUS: Biden’s paradox: Can a green grid coexist with industrial surge?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- 'Unprecedented' heat waves break records in Global South:
- Brazil hits hottest temperature ever recorded during searing spring heat wave (Axios):
El Nino and climate change have helped drive the weeks-long heat wave that's set several daily and monthly records, caused power outages in major cities and threatened crops and biodiversity in places such as Brazil's Pantanal wetlands — where thousands of wildfires are burning.
- Fires in Brazil threaten jaguars, houses and plants in the world’s largest tropical wetlands (AP)
- All of southern Africa will feel the heatwave into the weekend (News24)
- South Africa is experiencing hottest weather conditions since the mid-1800s (Cape Argus)
- Far-right climate science deniers win elections in Argentia and the Netherlands:
- New Argentine president calls climate change 'a socialist lie' (Politico)
- Argentina’s Trump? Far-Right Javier Milei Wins Presidency with Echoes of Past Dictatorship (Democracy Now)
- Success of Geert Wilders’ far-right PVV raises fears for Dutch climate policies (Guardian)
- Dutch Climate Goals at Risk After Success of Far-Right Party (Bloomberg)
- U.S. coal plant air pollution much more deadly than previously thought:
- US coal power plants killed at least 460,000 people in past 20 years – report (Guardian)
- Coal-powered emissions more deadly than previously thought, study finds (Salon/Yahoo):
A new paper published in Science shows that particulate matter from coal plants are more harmful than previously thought...The researchers also ranked coal plants by deadliest, and found the top 10 were associated with more than 5,000 deaths. The study estimated that coal-fueled plants in two states, Ohio and Pennsylvania, likely caused more than 103,000 deaths nationwide since 1999.
- Commercial jet first to cross Atlantic fueled by waste fat, not fossil fuels:
- High-fat flight is first jetliner to make fossil fuel-free trans-Atlantic crossing from London to NY (AP)
- A plane fueled by fat and sugar has crossed the Atlantic Ocean (Washington Post/MSN)
- Virgin Atlantic Flies First TransAtlantic Low Carbon Crossing. Is SAF a Gaffe? (Cimate Crocks)
- Virgin Atlantic completes first long-haul flight fully powered by sustainable fuel (CNBC)
- Energy Department boost manufacturing in former coal towns:
- Former Coal Towns Get Money for Clean-Energy Factories (NY Times):
In Weirton, W.Va., in the heart of coal country, a company started by MIT scientists plans to build a plant that will produce a metal and alloy critical for clean energy, fuel cells and cleaner steel...They’re all projects getting federal funding designed to help small- and medium-sized manufacturers bring clean-energy jobs to former coal communities, part of a $1 trillion infrastructure package signed by President Biden in 2021.
- Biden invokes Defense Production Act to expand heat pump manufacturing:
- US aims to speed heat pump manufacturing using Cold War-era law (Reuters/MSN):
The U.S. will fund nine projects with $169 million from last year's climate bill to speed manufacturing of heat pumps, systems that can heat and cool homes and businesses more efficiently, the Energy Department said on Friday.
- Michigan heat pump projects win piece of $169M federal grant (Crain's)
- Electric heat costs way less than reports say, new data suggests (Guardian)
- Biden touts clean energy jobs boom in MAGA Rep. Boebert's district:
- President Biden visited a wind turbine factory in Pueblo, Colorado. Here's what he said (Pueblo Chieftain)
- Biden visits Boebert's district to reject Republican criticism of green policies (AP)
- Biden promotes economic agenda in Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Colorado district, zeroing in on the GOP's opposition to the Inflation Reduction Act (NBC News)
- Biden Takes on MAGA Republicans in Boebert’s Backyard (NY Times)
"You all know you’re part of a massive failure?" Mr. Biden asked the crowd, drawing laughs. "You’re changing America," he told the workers and guests in attendance. "It all sounds like a massive failure of thinking by the congresswoman and her colleagues."
- Biden Takes Aim At Boebert's Climate Criticism With Trip To Colorado Wind Factory (International Business Times)
- Boebert leans into environment policy in bid to win over critics (E&E News)
- VIDEO, Transcript: President Biden Speaks in Colorado (Rev)
