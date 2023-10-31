With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 10/31/2023, 10:03am PT  


IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Striking UAW workers reach historic deal with Big 3 automakers, including on EVs!; Staggering loss and damage from Hurricane Otis in Acapulco; PLUS: America now has a new EV battery recycling industry... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 14 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Unchecked climate change will bring storms beyond imagination; Florida is booming and burning more trash. Residents say it’s making them sick; U.N. farming unit FAO stifled, censored methane research; How the I.R.A. is playing in 7 swing states; Tesla's Cybertruck will test America's great partisan divide... PLUS: solar could become a model for sectoral bargaining... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

