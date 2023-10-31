IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Striking UAW workers reach historic deal with Big 3 automakers, including on EVs!; Staggering loss and damage from Hurricane Otis in Acapulco; PLUS: America now has a new EV battery recycling industry... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Unchecked climate change will bring storms beyond imagination; Florida is booming and burning more trash. Residents say it’s making them sick; U.N. farming unit FAO stifled, censored methane research; How the I.R.A. is playing in 7 swing states; Tesla's Cybertruck will test America's great partisan divide... PLUS: solar could become a model for sectoral bargaining... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Staggering damage and loss from Hurricane Otis:
- Hurricane Otis: Photos show devastation in Acapulco after Category 5 storm leaves 47 dead (USA Today)
- Two hours of terror and now years of devastation for Acapulco’s poor in Hurricane Otis aftermath (AP/MSN):
"The government doesn’t even know we exist," Sandoval said. "They’ve only ever taken care of the resort areas, the pretty places of Acapulco. They’ve always forgotten us."
- The costly aftermath of Hurricane Otis (Axios)
- CoreLogic pegs Hurricane Otis insurable loss at $10bn to $15bn (Reinsurance News)
- Hurricane Otis strikes Acapulco as one of the strongest storms ever to hit Mexico (USA Today)
- Why did Hurricane Otis get so strong, so fast? (Yale Climate Communications)
- Extreme weather disasters wreaking havoc in global agriculture sector:
- The Impact of Disasters on Agriculture and Food Security (UN Food and Agriculture Organization)
- Disasters cause $3.8 trillion in crop losses over 30 years: FAO (AFP):
This is the first time the UN body has tried to compile such an estimate, with the aim of putting into context the scale of the cost of disasters on both a global and personal scale.
- FAO: Loss of crops and livestock in last 30 years worth $3.8 trillion (Agriland)
- UAW reaches historic agreement with Big 3 automakers:
- UAW Settles With Big 3 U.S. Automakers, Hoping to Organize EV Battery Plants (Inside Climate News):
GM agreed to pay raises of 25 percent over five years, powered by hefty federal investments in EV manufacturing. The UAW’s president says the union refused "to pick between good jobs and green jobs."
- VIDEO: UAW and General Motors reach tentative agreement (WXYZ-Detroit)
- UAW contract breakdown: Here's what union members are getting (Yahoo Finance)
- Audio: UAW strike ends: The Big Three, electric vehicles and the future (WBUR)
- Bumpy stretch of road ahead for EV transition:
- EVs, like everything else, are political (Axios):
EVs could become even more intertwined with political views. Donald Trump and other GOP candidates are bashing President Biden's policies, arguing they'll boost reliance on Chinese tech and materials and defy consumer preferences.
- 40 percent of Americans say they've never heard of Biden's $7500 EV tax credits (Axios):
Consumer knowledge gaps could undercut the substantive and political impact of the 2022 climate law, which provides tax breaks for home efficiency retrofits, EVs, green appliances, and much more.
- Bill Ford Says Electric Vehicles Are Being Politicized Like the Vaccine (Bloomberg/Yahoo News):
"Some of the red states say this is just like the vaccine, and it’s being shoved down our throat by the government, and we don’t want it. I never thought I would see the day when our products were so heavily politicized, but they are."
- GM Say EV Demand Is Shrinking, but Data Shows a Complex Market (AutoWeek)
- Factcheck: 21 misleading myths about electric vehicles (Carbon Brief)
- America now has a new electric vehicle battery recycling industry:
- VIDEO: Startup Ascend Elements gets federal supercharge for battery recycling (CNBC)
- VIDEO: EV Battery Recycling Goes Mainstream (Climate Crocks)
- Warning Light? GM Will "Moderate" EV Push. (Climate Crocks)
- Stellantis and Orano To Enter EV Battery Recycling Joint Venture (Investopedia/MSN)
- Panasonic announces game-changing plan to give old EV batteries new purpose: 'It would be a big step toward winning in the EV battery market' (The Cool Down)
