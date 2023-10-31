With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Striking UAW workers reach historic deal with Big 3 automakers, including on EVs!; Staggering loss and damage from Hurricane Otis in Acapulco; PLUS: America now has a new EV battery recycling industry... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Unchecked climate change will bring storms beyond imagination; Florida is booming and burning more trash. Residents say it’s making them sick; U.N. farming unit FAO stifled, censored methane research; How the I.R.A. is playing in 7 swing states; Tesla's Cybertruck will test America's great partisan divide... PLUS: solar could become a model for sectoral bargaining... and much, MUCH more! ...

