IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extent of heartbreaking losses becoming clearer in Maui Fires; New evacuations as Canada's record wildfire season rages on; U.S. Northwest hits new record high temperatures; PLUS: One year later, Joe Biden and the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act is turbo-charging a U.S. clean energy manufacturing, construction and jobs boom... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Rising temperatures are wreaking havoc year-round; PA kids living near fracking wells face higher risk for childhood cancer and asthma; New study finds more hurricane deaths in US, especially among vulnerable; Farmworkers can't escape life-threatening heat at work and at home; Great Lakes gets its first wind farm, but some fear environmental fallout; Biden Interior Dept. launches program to provide electricity to more Native American homes; Climate denial 'university' now teaching kids 'slavery was no big deal'... PLUS: The first generation of solar panels will wear out. A recycling industry is taking shape... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Extent of heartbreaking losses becoming clearer in Maui Fires:
- Maui wildfires death toll climbs to 110, as focus turns to downed power lines (UPI News)
- Search for Lahaina victims 'a race against time,' governor says (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)
- Rebuilding Maui could cost more than $5 billion, federal officials project (CBS News)
- Insurers Scramble to Assess Possible 10 Billion Maui Damage (Climate Crocks)
- Maui fire losses could rise to $10 billion: Steps to take to recover financially after a natural disaster (CNBC)
- Billions in losses projected to hit Hawaii’s economy hard (Honolulu Star-Advertiser)
- Maui 'is not for sale': Survivors say developers want to buy land where their homes once stood (USA Today/MSN)
- Hawaii works to pause land sales in area of deadly Maui wildfires (AP)
- Fires and others disasters are increasing in Hawaii, according to this AP data analysis (AP)
- Canada's NWT in state of emergency from raging wildfires:
- Enterprise, N.W.T., '90 per cent gone' after wildfire ravages community (CBC)
- Yellowknife begins evacuation as wildfires approach (CBC)
- >Wildfire could reach Yellowknife's outskirts by weekend; N.W.T. government takes emergency responsibility from city (CBC)
- Melted headlights and peeling paint: residents escape wildfires in southern N.W.T. (CBC)
- Extreme heat sets new August records in BC, Pacific NW:
- Heat wave topples temperature records in southern B.C., as conditions raise wildfire fears (CBC):
The 10 hottest communities in Canada on Monday were all located in British Columbia and forecasters expect the sizzling temperatures will continue for at least a few more days across the province's Interior.
- Monday was Portland’s hottest August day on record (The Oregonian/MSN):
And it isn’t just the high temperatures that are breaking records, it’s also the low temperatures, which are refusing to dip into their normal high 50s, meaning plants and animals, including people, don’t get as much relief from the heat when the sun goes down.
- Heatwave Citgo Sends Portland to An August Record of 108°F (Guy Walton/Extreme Temperature Diary)
- Most Americans haven't heard about the Inflation Reduction Act since passage:
- 7 in 10 say they’ve heard little or nothing about Inflation Reduction Act since passage: poll (The Hill)
- Why don’t 71% of Americans know about the money they can get from the IRA? (Electrek)
- 'Clean Energy Boom': 1 year anniversary of Inflation Reduction Act passage:
- Biden touts Inflation Reduction Act on first anniversary (Reuters/MSN)
- Biden’s landmark climate law turns one as climate change batters the nation (Grist)
- The Clean Energy Future Is Arriving Faster Than You Think (NY Times)
- How solar has exploded in the US in just a year – in numbers (Electrek)
- Teslas in Tulsa: Clean Energy Transition Ramping at Warp Speed (Climate Crocks)
- Europe 'Blindsided' by Spectacular Solar Growth (Climate Crocks)
- The US climate law is fueling a factory frenzy. Here’s the latest tally (Canary Media)
- The Inflation Reduction Act Took U.S. Climate Action Global. Here's What Needs To Happen Next (Time Magazine/MSN)
- Here’s how North America’s first utility-scale solar recycling plant is ramping up for the clean energy boom (Electrek)
- VIDEO: President Biden Remarks on the Economy (C-SPAN)
- Transcript: Remarks by President Biden on the Inflation Reduction Act and Bidenomics, Milwaukee, WI (White House)
- FACT SHEET: One Year In, President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is Driving Historic Climate Action and Investing in America to Create Good Paying Jobs and Reduce Costs (White House)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Rising Temperatures Are Wreaking Havoc Year-Round (gift link, Bloomberg)
- PA Kids Near Fracking Wells Face Higher Risk For Childhood Cancer And Asthma (Environmental Health Network)
- New Study Finds More Hurricane Deaths In US, Especially Among Vulnerable (AP)
- Farmworkers Can’t Escape Life-Threatening Heat At Work And At Home (LA Times)
- Great Lakes Gets Its First Wind Farm – But Some Fear Environmental Fallout (Guardian)
- US Launches Program To Provide Electricity To More Native American Homes (AP)
- Development, tourism and climate change: How humans made Maui's catastrophic wildfires worse (Yahoo News)
- The first generation of solar panels will wear out. A recycling industry is taking shape (AP)
- Exclusive: Federal analysis says IRA, infrastructure law could save customers billions on energy bills (The Hill)
- Drought in the tropics: Hawaii wildfires highlight worsening trends (E&E News)
- One Family’s Toxic Train Wreck Ordeal: Illness, Exile and Debt (NY Times)
- Climate Denial 'University' Now Teaching Kids 'Slavery was No Big Deal' (Climate Crocks)
- 90 percent Of England’s Most Precious Rivers Polluteded By Raw Sewage And Farming (Guardian)
- Despite Climate Goals, California Will Let Three Gas Plants Keep Running (LA Times)
- Rough years ahead [as new El Nino arrives] (Nature)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (Climate Crocks)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Building Steam in Lithium Valley (The American Prospect)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.