IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Super Typhoon Mawar slams into Guam; Global heating could expose billions to unlivable temperatures by 2100; Fossil fuel industry owes the world $23 trillion in climate reparations, new study concludes; PLUS: Climate activists disrupt oil industry shareholder meetings... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Supreme Court weakens EPA power to enforce Clean Water Act; Chevron’s carbon offsets are mostly junk and some may harm, research says; France bans short-haul flights as it looks to cut transport emissions; Lawmakers near deal on energy permitting in debt ceiling talks; Energy Department cancels $200M Microvast battery grant in Texas due to GOP opposition; In Panama, legal rights given to sea turtles, boosting 'rights of nature'; Interior's oil plan is coming. Here's what to watch; U.N. slams carbon removal as unproven and risky...PLUS: The global treaty to save the ozone layer has also slowed Arctic ice melt... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

