Happy Mothers Day
By PDiddie on 5/14/2023, 6:47am PT  

"What Mothers Really Want", by Emily Flake

And three more wishes here.

Please consider supporting a disappearing craft with a subscription to the work of one of these excellent political cartoonists.

* * *
Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs,
usually on topics concerning the strange brew of Texas politics.
He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.

                 

Article Categories: Toons