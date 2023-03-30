With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/30/2023, 9:46am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: House Republicans race to pass fossil-fueled energy bill; New studies warn extreme floods and droughts getting worse due to global warming; U.S. to see more frequent, intense 'supercell' storms with global warming; E.U. finalizes ban on new internal combustion engine cars by 2035; PLUS: Renewables surpass coal for electricity in the U.S. for the first time in history... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Melting Antarctic ice predicted to cause rapid slowdown of deep ocean current by 2050; UN sends question of countries' climate responsibilities to The Hague; Swiss seniors take government to European court over climate; Insider Q&A: From oil to offshore wind, how Danish oil company transformed itself; Senate votes to overturn Biden water rule; Texas drove out Chinese firm, not the wind farm it planned... PLUS: Plastics cause wide-ranging health issues from cancer to birth defects, landmark study finds... and much, MUCH more! ...

