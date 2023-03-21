IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.N. Scientists warn the window to avoid dangerous, irreversible warming is rapidly closing; California hit with 12th major winter storm in a row; PLUS: Argentina broils under record-shattering, 'unprecedented' heat... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Levels of carcinogenic dioxin near Ohio derailment site far above safe limit; Judge Halts Biden Administration Waters Rule in Texas, Idaho; Fossil Fuel Execs See 'Golden Age' for Gas, If They Can Brand It as 'Clean'; A Black Community In Arizona Battles Power Expansion Plans Again; China's Mekong Dams Turn Thai Fishing Villages Into 'Ghost Towns'; MD, VA Race to Save Dwindling Commercial Fisheries in Chesapeake Bay; Babesiosis, A Tickborne Disease, Is On The Rise In Northeast... PLUS: Big Oil Firms Touted Algae As Climate Fix. Now All Have Pulled Funding...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- California hit with 12th atmospheric river in a row:
- Intense storm with heavy rain, snow and high winds slamming California (Washington Post/MSN)
- Is this normal? California is facing its 12th atmospheric river this winter following a historic drought (CNN/MSN):
"This is an unusually high number of storms this winter in California," said Daniel Swain, climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles. "No matter how you slice it, no matter how you make these formal definitions, this is unusually many." Determining how to count atmospheric rivers is an ongoing conversation in the scientific community.
- See how drenched California is - and why it would take multiple years like this to erase drought (USA Today)
- A Very Wet Winter Has Eased California’s Drought, but Water Woes Remain (NY Times)
- California's Drought Is Over. Its Water Problems Aren't. (Washington Post):
California’s recent water windfall is a bit like somebody getting a big tax refund after years of dipping into their 401(k) to pay the bills. Any sense of wealth this sudden bounty engenders will be fleeting and perhaps dangerously misleading.
- Water Restrictions Lifted For Millions in SoCal, But Conservation Urged (LA Times)
- California Salmon Season Is Canceled For The First Time Since 2009 (Sacramento Bee)
- Argentina grapples with unprecedented, historic heat wave:
- 'Endless, brutal heat': Argentina's late-season heatwave has 'no similarities in history' (CNN)
- Why is Argentina facing a heatwave like no other in its history? (Firstpost):
The early days of March have seen record-breaking temperatures in parts of Argentina. Experts say that while the La Nina weather phenomenon has driven the heatwave, climate change may be making matters worse.
- Record heat wave puts Argentina harvests in jeopardy (Courthouse News Service)
- Argentina intervenes in power company Edesur after blackouts (Reuters/MSN)
- U.N. IPCC issues blunt new report and blueprint to 'defuse the climate bomb':
- AR6 Synthesis Report: Climate Change 2023 (UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change)
- UN report: Window for limiting global warming is closing (Axios)
- 'The climate time-bomb is ticking': The world is running out of time to avoid catastrophe, new UN report warns (CNN):
the world is rapidly approaching catastrophic levels of heating with international climate goals set to slip out of reach unless immediate and radical action is taken, according to a new UN-backed report. "The climate time-bomb is ticking," said António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, in a statement to mark the launch of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s synthesis report on Monday. "Humanity is on thin ice – and that ice is melting fast," he added.
- UN climate report: Scientists release 'survival guide' to avert climate disaster (BBC):
But the report also acknowledges that in addition to getting to net zero emissions as soon as possible, large scale use of carbon dioxide removal technology will be needed. Some observers have their doubts. "We know what needs to happen, but the carbon removal part and carbon capture and storage ideas are a massive distraction," said Lili Fuhr, from the Centre for International Environmental Law, who attended the approval session.
- Earth to Hit Critical Warming Threshold by Early 2030s, Climate Panel Says (Washington Post):
Earth is likely to cross a critical threshold for global warming within the next decade...It says that global average temperatures are estimated to rise 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels sometime around "the first half of the 2030s," as humans continue to burn coal, oil and natural gas.
- IPCC report: Climate solutions exist, but humanity has to break from the status quo and embrace innovation (The ConversationO)
- VIDEO: Synthesis Report - Address by Secretary-General António Guterres (United Nations/Youtube)
- VIDEO: IPCC Press Conference - Climate Change 2023: Synthesis Report (United Nations/Youtube)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
