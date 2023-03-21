With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.N. Scientists warn the window to avoid dangerous, irreversible warming is rapidly closing; California hit with 12th major winter storm in a row; PLUS: Argentina broils under record-shattering, 'unprecedented' heat... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Levels of carcinogenic dioxin near Ohio derailment site far above safe limit; Judge Halts Biden Administration Waters Rule in Texas, Idaho; Fossil Fuel Execs See ‘Golden Age’ for Gas, If They Can Brand It as 'Clean'; A Black Community In Arizona Battles Power Expansion Plans Again; China's Mekong Dams Turn Thai Fishing Villages Into 'Ghost Towns'; MD, VA Race to Save Dwindling Commercial Fisheries in Chesapeake Bay; Babesiosis, A Tickborne Disease, Is On The Rise In Northeast... PLUS: Big Oil Firms Touted Algae As Climate Fix. Now All Have Pulled Funding... and much, MUCH more! ...

