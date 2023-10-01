IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: California slammed by another round of extreme downpours; Australia hit by unprecedented floods as hundreds airlifted to safety; PLUS: Natural-gas fired kitchen stoves are a significant cause of childhood asthma... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The Last 8 Years Were the Hottest on Record; EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution; Battle lines drawn around EPA soot proposal; EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas Keystone Pipeline spill; Building Steam in Lithium Valley; Cold-weather blackouts challenge conventional wisdom on fossil fuel grid reliability...PLUS: Climate change makes heat waves, storms and droughts worse, climate report confirms... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- California inundated by another round of extreme downpours:
- California storm triggers more floods, tornado warnings as death toll climbs (Washington Post)
- 90 percent of Californians are under flood watches as another storm threatens mudslides, power outages and deadly inundation (CNN)
- Storms continue to batter California as floods force thousands to evacuate (Guardian UK)
- California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away (AP)
- Heavy rain prompts evacuation order for everyone in Montecito, Calif., on 5th anniversary of mudslides that killed 23 (AP)
- Western Australia pummeled by 'unprecedented' flooding:
- Western Australia in grip of 'devastating' flood emergency, PM says (CNN)
- Australia hit by 'one-in-100-year' floods as hundreds airlifted to safety (Sky News)
- 'Once in a century' flood cuts off communities in northwestern Australia (Euronews)
- Utah's Great Salt Lake on track to disappear within 5 years:
- Great Salt Lake on track to disappear in five years, scientists warn (Washington Post):
Without dramatic cuts to water consumption, Utah’s Great Salt Lake is on track to disappear within five years, a dire new report warns, imperiling ecosystems and exposing millions of people to toxic dust from the drying lake bed.
- Great Salt Lake will disappear in 5 years without massive 'emergency rescue,' scientists say (CNN)
- Study: Natural gas-fired stoves are a significant cause of childhood asthma:
- One in eight cases of asthma in US kids caused by gas stove pollution – study (Guardian UK)
- Gas stove pollution causes 12.7 percent of childhood asthma, study finds (Washington Post)
- Ban on gas stoves considered after new study draws connection to childhood asthma (Chicago Tribune)
- The Gas Industry Is Paying Instagram Influencers to Gush Over Gas Stoves (Mother Jones)
- Your gas stove is always polluting, even when it’s turned off (Vox)
- Efforts to repair Earth's ozone layer are succeeding:
- Ozone layer may be restored in decades, UN report says (BBC):
[I]f current policies are maintained, the ozone layer will be restored to 1980 values - before the ozone hole appeared - at different points in different places: 2066 over the Antarctic, where ozone depletion was the worst. 2045 over the Arctic. In about two decades' time everywhere else.
- Ozone layer is slowly healing, with the hole to be mended by 2066, U.N. says (AP)
- The ozone layer is on track to repair itself. Here's how the hole was plugged (SBS News)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- The Last 8 Years Were the Hottest on Record (NY Times)
- EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution (AP)
- Battle lines drawn around EPA soot proposal (E&E News)
- EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas Keystone Pipeline spill (AP)
- Building Steam in Lithium Valley (The American Prospect)
- Cold-weather blackouts challenge conventional wisdom on fossil fuel grid reliability (NPR-Charlotte)
- Climate change makes heat waves, storms and droughts worse, climate report confirms (NPR)
- India Expects Utilities' Annual Coal Demand To Surge About 8 percent (Reuters)
- Global Pollinator Losses Causing 500,000 Early Deaths A Year – Study (Guardian UK)
- Louisiana Coastal Plan Update Promises Billions In Hurricane-Damage Savings (NOLA)
- Biden Signs Water Bills Benefitting 3 Tribes in Arizona (AP)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Focusing on the climate actions that can make a real difference (David Roberts, Volts)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.