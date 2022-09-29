IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Ian causes widespread damage, smashes records as it pummels Florida; Sen. Joe Manchin's controversial permitting reform bill collapses in the U.S. Senate; PG&E under investigation for sparking yet another deadly fire in California; PLUS: Massive, mysterious breaches erupt on Russian natural gas pipelines to Europe... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Ian pummels Florida:
- Live Updates from AP on Hurricane Ian (AP)
- VIDEO: Live Updates from CNN on Tropical Storm Ian (CNN)
- Hurricane Ian Live updates (Washington Post)
- Hurricane Ian one of strongest storms in US history; 2M in Florida without power; 911 callers stranded in homes (USA Today)
- Hurricane Ian: See initial damage reports from Southwest Florida (Yahoo News)
- People trapped in flooded homes, 2.5M without power as Hurricane Ian drenches Florida (AP):
One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States threatened catastrophic flooding around the state. Ian’s tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles (665 km), and nearly all of Florida was getting drenched.
- South Carolina-bound Ian could become hurricane again, says NHC (MSN/Reuters)
- VIDEO: President Biden warns oil and gas industry to not use Hurricane Ian as excuse to raise prices (C-SPAN)
- Hurricane Ian also was a record-breaker:
- Climate change warning: Ian and the trend of rapidly intensifying storms (Axios)
- Ian smashes into southwest Florida with historic force (Yale Climate Connections)
- VIDEO: Ian’s Rapid Intensification is a Climate Driven Trend (Climate Crocks)
- A 'Nightmare' for Forecasters: Here's Why Hurricanes Are Getting Stronger, Faster (NY Times)
- Florida's recovery will be long, arduous, and expensive:
- Florida's Shaky Insurance Market May Not Be Able to Handle Hurricane Ian (Earther/MSN)
- Insurance companies barred from dropping Florida customers following Hurricane Ian (Orlando Weekly)
- Hurricane Ian reignites panic for Florida's strapped insurance market (NBC News)
- Fla. insurance crisis deepens as rates soar, companies fall (E&E News)
- European leaders accuse Russia of 'sabotage' of Nord Stream pipelines:
- Leaders blame Russia-Europe pipeline leaks on sabotage (AFP/MSN):
Sabotage is the most likely cause of leaks in two Baltic Sea gas pipelines between Russia and Europe, European leaders said Tuesday, after seismologists reported explosions around the Nord Stream pipelines.
- European Union official says Nord Stream pipeline damage was likely "a deliberate act" as nations ramp up energy security (CBS News)
- Swedish Coast Guard: 4 leaks found on Nord Stream 1 and 2 (UPI/MSN)
- The Nord Stream pipeline methane gas leak could be one of the largest and pose a huge climate change risk, experts say (Yahoo News)
- Nord Stream operator decries 'unprecedented' damage to three pipelines (Washington Post)
- VIDEO: Nord Stream pipeline leaks raise suspicions of sabotage (DW News)
- VIDEO: Aerial footage of leak in Danish waters from Nord Stream 1 pipeline (Guardian UK)
- Is Putin Fully Weaponizing the Nord Stream Pipelines? Three gas pipeline leaks in a single day suggest the Kremlin may be sabotaging energy infrastructure. (Bloomberg)
- PGE under investigation for causing another CA wildfire:
- Forest Service opens criminal investigation into Mosquito fire’s start, PG&E says in filing (Sacramento Bee/MSN)
- Manchin's side deal on permitting reform collapses:
- Activists gird for round two in Manchin permitting fight (E&E News)
- Why Manchin backed off on his top priority (Politicoo)
- Progressives Didn’t Kill Manchin’s Permitting Reform Deal—but It Did Deserve to Die (the New Republic)
- Why the defeat of Manchin’s energy bill could be a loss for the climate (Washington Post)
