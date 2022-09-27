IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Ian takes dead aim at Florida; Hurricane Fiona was strongest storm on record to hit Canada; Super Typhoon Noru pummels The Philippines; Americans to pay even more for fossil gas this winter; PLUS: Pacific Island nations call for a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Sabotage suspected as Russian natural gas leaks from ruptured Nord Stream Pipelines; As irreversible 'tipping points' loom, scientists are trying to figure out how to communicate the risks; Many in Puerto Rico remain without power, 9 days after Fiona hit; Bolsonaro election loss could cut Brazilian Amazon deforestation by 89 percent; Nigeria suffers widespread blackouts after electricity grid fails; Compared to oil and gas, offshore wind is 125 times better for taxpayers; Legal pot is causing a new plastic pollution problem ... PLUS: MIT’s new battery could shock industry ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Fiona slams into Nova Scotia:
- Extremely Powerful Hurricane Fiona Sets Record as the Lowest Pressure Land-Falling Storm in Canada (International Business Times)
- Officials recover body of elderly woman swept to sea by Fiona in Newfoundland (MSN)
- Hurricane Fiona to cause up to record $700 million in insured losses (Canadian Press)
- Hurricane Fiona another example of unprecedented weather extremes (St. Louis Dispatch)
- P.E.I.'s iconic Teacup Rock is gone after post-tropical storm Fiona (CBC)
- Super Tyhoon Noru slams into the Philippines
- Climate change is causing hurricanes to intensify faster than ever (CNN):
Rapid intensification has historically been a rare phenomenon... "Climate change is increasing both the maximum intensity that these storms can achieve, and the rate of intensification that can bring them to this maximum,” said Jim Kossin, a senior scientist at the Climate Service. “The intensification rates in Noru and Ian are good examples of very rapid intensification, and there have been many others recently."
- Typhoon Noru Heads for Vietnam After Hitting the Philippines (NY Times)
- Typhoon Noru: Five dead as Philippines hit by strongest storm of the year (Yahoo News)
- Hurricane Ian takes dead aim at Florida:
- Hurricane Ian poses serious risks to Florida Gulf Coast (Yale Climate Connections):
Whether or not Ian comes ashore on Florida’s west coast, the Tampa Bay area – which has not seen a major hurricane in more than a century – is facing one of its most dangerous hurricane threats in decades. People along Florida’s west coast need to take Ian with the utmost seriousness and consult local authorities for evacuation orders that could be extended quickly based on Ian’s progress.
- Ian forecast: Major hurricane landfall expected along Florida’s west coast (Washington Post/MSN)
- VIDEO: Hurricane Ian's latest path: 2.5 million Floridians under evacuation orders (ABC News)
- 26 feet of water: What the worst-case hurricane scenario looks like for Tampa Bay (Vox, 9/11/2019)
- A 'Nightmare' for Forecasters: Here’s Why Hurricanes Are Getting Stronger, Faster (NY Times)
- US fossil energy prices to remain high into 2023:
- European energy crunch pushes US natural gas prices higher for winter (SP Global)
- Gas, a 'bridge fuel,' dominates U.S. power at any price (E&E News)
- A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S. (Oil Price)
- Electricity prices could rise even higher in Houston thanks to natural gas prices, CenterPoint rate hike (Houston Chronicle)
- UNGA: Pacific Island Nations called for fossil fuel non-proliferation agreement:
- Vanuatu makes bold call for global treaty to phase out fossil fuels (Guardian UK)
- VIDEO: Killing the Planet to Fill Your Emptiness: Powerful Words from Columbia’s President (Climate Crocks)
- VIDEO: Vanuatu becomes first country to call for global treaty to phase out fossil fuels (The Irish Times)
- The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (Fossil Fuel Treaty):
Join a global initiative to phase out fossil fuels and support a just transition by endorsing the call for a Fossil Fuel Treaty today.
- 'A powerful solution': activists push to make ecocide an international crime (Guardian UK)
- Al Gore Calls the World Bank Chief a 'Climate Denier' (NY Times)
- Fuel firms should pay for climate harm, UN leaders told (AP)
- UNGA closes debate on transformative solutions to interlocking challenges (Business Standard)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Nord Stream operator decries ‘unprecedented’ damage to three pipelines (Washington Post)
- As irreversible 'tipping points' loom, scientists are trying to figure out how to communicate the risks - and push action (Thompson Reuters)
- Nine days after Hurricane Fiona, many in Puerto Rico are still without power. (NY Times)
- Analysis: Bolsonaro election loss could cut Brazilian Amazon deforestation by 89 percent (Carbon Brief)
- Nigeria suffers widespread blackouts after electricity grid fails (Reuters)
- Compared to oil and gas, offshore wind is 125 times better for taxpayers (Grist)
- How birds of prey are exposing a toxic time bomb (Guardian UK)
- Siemens Gamesa launches recyclable wind turbine blade for onshore projects (Windpower Engineering)
- A Legal Pot Problem That’s Now Plaguing the Streets of America: Plastic Litter (Inside Climate News)
- Australia climate inaction violated Torres Strait Islanders' rights, U.N. says (Reuters)
- At a Global Conference on Clean Energy, Granholm Announces Billions in Federal Aid for Carbon Capture and Emerging Technology (Inside Climate News)
- Europe’s Shrinking Waterways Reveal Treasures, and Experts Are Worried (NY Times)
- 11 Invasive Plants You Should Rip to Shreds (Earther)
- E.P.A. Will Make Racial Equality a Bigger Factor in Environmental Rules (NY Times)
- MIT’s New Battery Could Shock Industry (Climate Crocks)
- Focusing on the climate actions that can make a real difference (David Roberts, Volts)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- "Rare Earths" from Coal Waste (Climate Crocks)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Green Upheaval: The New Geopolitics of Energy (Foreign Affairs)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.