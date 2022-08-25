IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: More than half of Europe grappling with worst drought in 500+ years; Climate change action is way more popular than Americans realize; Increased risk of leukemia for kids living near fracking wells, study finds; PLUS: Saudi Arabia pushes to become a global electric vehicle leader... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): CA poised to ban sales of new gas-fueled cars by 2035; Top 10 emitting power plants in America; Why have five 1,000-year rain events struck the U.S. in five weeks?; How energy-hungry cities are reshaping the Western landscape, again; The climate law will help red states. Can it change minds?; Kentuckians left homeless by floods sue coal company over alleged negligence; Paleoclimate study shows warming oceans could lead to a spike in seabed methane emissions; Alaska's snow crabs have disappeared. Where they went is a mystery... PLUS: Wind turbine blades could be recycled into gummy bears, scientists say...
- More than half of Europe mired in worst drought in 500 years:
- Almost two-thirds of Europe is affected by drought (DW news):
According to the European Commission, the current drought could be the worst "for at least 500 years." Large swaths of the continent are now in a state of drought alert or drought warning.
- Europe is experiencing its worst drought in at least 500 years (CNBC)
- Lakes and rivers in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, China and US run dry as drought and water shortages grip Northern Hemisphere (ABC Australia)
- NOAA's new 'sunny day' flooding projections are grim:
- Most bleak federal report yet on high-tide/sunny-day tide floods (Yale Climate Connections)
- The State of High Tide Flooding and 2022 Outlook (NOAA)
- Bold New Jersey Shore Flood Rules Could Be Blueprint for Entire U.S. Coast (Scientific American):
Coastal flood zones where development is restricted will be based on future climate change projections, not past floods.
- Study finds increased risk of leukemia for kids living near fracking wells
- Study: Pennsylvania Children Who Live Near Fracking Wells Have Higher Leukemia Risk (Inside Climate News)
- Living near fracking more than doubles kids’ leukemia risk (E&E News)
- Unconventional Oil and Gas Development Exposure and Risk of Childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: A Case–Control Study in Pennsylvania, 2009–2017 (Environmental Health Perspectives)
- Dems' Inflation Reduction Act will deliver massive public health benefits:
- Inflation Reduction Act Benefits: Billions In Just Transition Funding For Coal Communities (Forbes):
The IRA will strengthen the U.S. economy by creating up to 1.3 million new jobs and avoid nearly 4,500 premature deaths annually by reducing air pollution, both in 2030.
- How the Inflation Reduction Act Will Improve Lung Health (American Lung Association)
- BY THE NUMBERS: The Inflation Reduction Act (White House)
- Climate action is far more popular than everyone thinks:
- Climate Change Actions Are Far More Popular Than People in U.S. Realize (Scientific American):
Despite polls showing widespread concern about climate change and majority support for policies to mitigate it, the new study shows that Americans almost universally underestimate the extent of climate concern among their compatriots. They also underestimate the extent of public support—at the state and national level alike—for policy measures to address the climate emergency.
- Americans experience a false social reality by underestimating popular climate policy support by nearly half (Nature Communications)
- To create serious movement on climate change, we must dispel the myth of indifference (Nature Communications):
[W]e are locked in a self-fulfilling spiral of silence. People believe that others are not concerned—or that they are even skeptical of climate change—which encourages them to refrain from discussing it with others. The lack of public discussion reinforces the norm that others are not concerned and hampers the likelihood of collective organization to address climate change. Misconceptions take on an even larger significance when we remember that those in positions of power are people too.
- Saudi Arabia launches initiative to be a global EV sector leader:
- Saudi Arabia’s EV Battery Bets Are a Warning (Bloomberg):
Apart from China, no country has managed to achieve manufacturing scale. That may be about to change...The world’s oil capital wants to go electric and get clean. To do so, it’s getting its hands on minerals critical for batteries and taking a stake in the electric vehicle-supply chain. That should put countries and companies prone to announcing ambitious plans but then doing little to make them a reality on high alert.
- Saudi Arabia’s $6bn push to become EV supply powerhouse (Supply Management/CIPS)
