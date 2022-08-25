With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: More than half of Europe grappling with worst drought in 500+ years; Climate change action is way more popular than Americans realize; Increased risk of leukemia for kids living near fracking wells, study finds; PLUS: Saudi Arabia pushes to become a global electric vehicle leader... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): CA poised to ban sales of new gas-fueled cars by 2035; Top 10 emitting power plants in America; Why have five 1,000-year rain events struck the U.S. in five weeks?; How energy-hungry cities are reshaping the Western landscape, again; The climate law will help red states. Can it change minds?; Kentuckians left homeless by floods sue coal company over alleged negligence; Paleoclimate study shows warming oceans could lead to a spike in seabed methane emissions; Alaska’s snow crabs have disappeared. Where they went is a mystery... PLUS: Wind turbine blades could be recycled into gummy bears, scientists say... and much, MUCH more! ...

