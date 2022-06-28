IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New Mexico's largest-ever wildfire was caused by a prescribed burn; Japan's electric grid strains under historic extreme heat wave; Colombia's new president is a leftist climate hawk; PLUS: Extreme weather disasters have affected most Americans, and many suffer long-term financial problems... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Simultaneous heat waves around the world push people and nations 'to the edge'; Germany, Italy push G7 into watering down pledge to end overseas gas finance; U.N. chief declares 'ocean emergency'; LNG explosion shines light on 42-year-old gas rules; Historic wildfires rage across Alaska; Energy security brings conservatives to renewables... PLUS: Tesla partners with California utility on virtual power plant... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Record heat wave hits Japan, Russian Arctic:
- June heat waves smash records across the globe (Grist)
- Japan tops 104 degrees for first time in June amid record heat wave (Washington Post)
- Red alert: Portions of the Arctic are warming much faster than we thought (Grist)
- US Forest Service finds its prescribed burn caused largest wildfire in New Mexico's history:
- US Forest Service admits errors in routine prescribed burn that sparked largest fire in New Mexico history (CNN)
- U.S. Forest Service admits climate change miscalculation in New Mexico fire
(Yahoo News)
- Climate change is dangerous and costly, disastrous on victims' long-term finances:
- AUDIO: You've likely been affected by climate change. Your long-term finances might be, too (NPR)
- The impact of extreme weather on views about climate policy in the United States [PDF] (Harvard University, National Public Radio)
- Report finds copper mining poses unacceptable risk for Boundary Waters:
- Federal review says copper-nickel mining poses an environmental risk to BWCA (Minnesota Public Radio)
- Feds issue draft assessment that could doom Minnesota mine (AP)
- Colombia elects first Leftist climate hawk president:
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
