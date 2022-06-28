With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New Mexico's largest-ever wildfire was caused by a prescribed burn; Japan's electric grid strains under historic extreme heat wave; Colombia's new president is a leftist climate hawk; PLUS: Extreme weather disasters have affected most Americans, and many suffer long-term financial problems... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Simultaneous heat waves around the world push people and nations 'to the edge'; Germany, Italy push G7 into watering down pledge to end overseas gas finance; U.N. chief declares 'ocean emergency'; LNG explosion shines light on 42-year-old gas rules; Historic wildfires rage across Alaska; Energy security brings conservatives to renewables... PLUS: Tesla partners with California utility on virtual power plant... and much, MUCH more! ...

