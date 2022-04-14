With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 4/14/2022, 10:57am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Catastrophic rains and floods cause widespread devastation, kill hundreds in South Africa; Biden waives summer ban on ethanol to combat high gas prices; U.S. wind energy hits a new milestone; PLUS: The climate crisis is supercharging hurricane rainfall... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 13 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 'Historic': Global climate pledges could keep heating below 2C; Poll: Americans overwhelmingly support 6 Biden proposals to fight climate change; How electric buses reduce toxic exposure for kids; Maryland just passed one of the most aggressive climate laws in the US; EV World Record: Mercedes Benz car hits 621 miles on single charge; Researchers link silica dust directly to severe black lung disease; U.S. warns newly discovered malware could sabotage energy plants... PLUS: The real threat to bald eagles (hint: it's not wind turbines)... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



