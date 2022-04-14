IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Catastrophic rains and floods cause widespread devastation, kill hundreds in South Africa; Biden waives summer ban on ethanol to combat high gas prices; U.S. wind energy hits a new milestone; PLUS: The climate crisis is supercharging hurricane rainfall... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 'Historic': Global climate pledges could keep heating below 2C; Poll: Americans overwhelmingly support 6 Biden proposals to fight climate change; How electric buses reduce toxic exposure for kids; Maryland just passed one of the most aggressive climate laws in the US; EV World Record: Mercedes Benz car hits 621 miles on single charge; Researchers link silica dust directly to severe black lung disease; U.S. warns newly discovered malware could sabotage energy plants... PLUS: The real threat to bald eagles (hint: it's not wind turbines)... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Devastating rains, floods kill hundreds in South Africa:
- VIDEO: Over 300 killed after flooding washed away roads, destroyed homes in South Africa (CNN)
- Durban flood survivors: South Africans homeless, hurt and heartbroken (BBC)
- South Africa’s president says Durban floods show ‘climate change is here,’ with more than 280 dead (UK Independent/Yahoo News):
"This disaster is part of climate change," he said..."It is telling us that climate change is serious, it is here. We no longer can postpone what we need to do, and the measures we need to take to deal with climate change," he added.
- Climate change super-charged storms in Africa, US 2020 hurricane season:
- Climate change increased rainfall associated with tropical cyclones hitting highly vulnerable communities in Madagascar, Mozambique & Malawi (World Weather Attribution)
- Climate change fuels southern Africa storms (BBC)
- Ocean warming drove 10 percent rise in 'extreme' rainfall from Atlantic hurricanes in 2020 (Carbon Brief):
"This isn’t an end of the century thing that we have to worry about. We actually have to prepare our coastlines for the changes in these storms now," the lead author of the study tells Carbon Brief.
- Pouring it on: Climate change made 2020 hurricanes rainier (AP)
- The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes, scientists report (CNN)
- Biden EPA waives summer ban on E15 gas sales:
- In an exception to the Clean Air Act, Biden will allow E15 gas to be sold this summer (NPR)
- VIDEO Biden
- What is E15 gasoline and why will Biden authorize its use this summer? (AS USA)
- 'Short-term thinking': Environmentalists push back on Biden's ethanol expansion (NBC News)
- Democrats fear soaring inflation could bring midterm election losses (Guardian UK)
- EXPLAINER: Why Biden is allowing more ethanol in gasoline (AP)
- World's largest oil trader to exit Russia:
- World’s Largest Oil Trader To Completely Phase Out Russian Crude (Oil Price)
- Top Oil Merchant Vitol Will Stop Trading Russian Crude (Yahoo Finance):
The Geneva-based firm reiterated that it will not enter into any new Russian crude and product transactions. The company has stressed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that its purchases have been part of pre-existing contracts.
- Honda accelerates shift to electric vehicles:
- Honda joins electric car race with $40 billion investment (CNN)
- Japanese car giant Honda targets EV expansion, earmarks billions for R&D (CNBC)
- US hits wind energy milestone:
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- 'Historic': Global Climate Plans Can Now Keep Heating Below 2C: Study (Guardian UK)
- Realization of Paris Agreement pledges may limit warming just below 2 °C [PDF] (Nature)
- Poll: Americans overwhelmingly support 6 Biden proposals to fight climate change (Yahoo News)
- How electric buses reduce toxic exposure for kids (E&E News)
- Maryland just passed one of the most aggressive climate laws in the US (Canary Media)
- EV World Record: Mercedes Benz Vision EQXX Travels 1,000 Km On A Single Charge (Forbes)
- Researchers Link Silica Dust Directly To Severe Black Lung Disease (NPR)
- Battle Over Carbon Capture As Tool To Fight Climate Change (AP)
- The Real Threat to Eagles. (It’s Not Wind Turbines) (Climate Crocks_
- Electric residential water heaters: A new ally in making grids cleaner (Canary Media)
- U.S. Warns Newly Discovered Malware Could Sabotage Energy Plants (Washington Post)
- Fossil Fuels v. Our Future: Young Montanans Wage Historic Climate Fight (Guardian UK)
- Gary Lineker slams 'sickening' Good Morning Britain interview with Just Stop Oil campaigner (Wales Online)
- Wind Whips Destructive Wildfires In New Mexico, Colorado (AP)
- Calif. Joshua Tree Not Threatened, Regulators Say, Signalling Development (LA Times)
-
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- "Rare Earths" from Coal Waste (Climate Crocks)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Green Upheaval: The New Geopolitics of Energy (Foreign Affairs)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.