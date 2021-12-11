Guest host Nicole Sandler with FL Gubernatorial Candidate Annette Taddeo, Sports Journalist Dave Zirin

And Breaking News: Steve Bannon Indicted!

Nicole Sandler Byon 11/12/2021, 4:56pm PT

It's NICOLE SANDLER, back to guest host today's BradCast.

Before we get to today's guests, there was some big breaking news just as the show was going to press. Steve Bannon was finally indicted Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

That was followed by two other interesting news tidbits. Summer Zervos, the former Apprentice contestant who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, and subsequently sued him for defamation after he smeared her, abruptly dropped her case today, while still maintaining the allegations. There has to be more to that story!

And, the week officially ended with the news that Brittany Spears is finally free of the conservatorship that's controlled her life for the past 13 years.

Now for today's show.

I'm based in South Florida, where we have one of the all-time worst governors ever. Job one is voting Ron DeSantis out of office next November. On previous BradCast episodes, I've shared my interviews with the first two Democrats to enter the race: Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist. Today, I bring you the third candidate to jump in, FL state senator ANNETTE TADDEO.

The second of today's double-header is a conversation with DAVE ZIRIN, sports editor of The Nation, and host of the Edge of Sports podcast. Today we didn't really talk sports, but Dave's new book, The Kaepernick Effect.It's not even about Kaepernick himself but, as the title suggests, but the effect his activism had on athletes from high school to college to the pros. If you need something that'll make you feel better about humanity today (I think we all do!), then listen to this interview and read the book.

* * *





