By PDiddie on 11/14/2021, 6:22am PT  

That time a cartoon pre-empted the Cuban Missile Crisis

In his column looking back at past interviews, veteran journalist A. Craig Copetas remembers a time when The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends offered an alternative version of US-Soviet history.

Support a disappearing craft and give a Christmas gift subscription to your loved ones from your favorite cartoonist(s).

* * *
Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs, usually on topics concerning
the strange brew of Texas politics. He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.

                 

Article Categories: Toons