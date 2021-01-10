Guest Host Nicole Sandler with Florida Democratic Gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried…

Nicole Sandler Byon 10/1/2021, 4:06pm PT

It's NICOLE SANDLER, back today to guest host the BradCast. If you didn't already know, I live in Florida (or as I refer to it, FloriDUH!). The biggest priority for me in the 2022 midterm elections is getting rid of the mini Trump Ron DeSantis. (Or as some of us who've been suffering under his rule refer to him, 'MoRon DeathSentence.')

I'm not sure who I'll vote for to replace him, but I'm looking at all the options. Right now, there are two declared Democrats in the race: Florida's Commission of Agriculture & Consumer Services NIKKI FRIED, and former Republican Governor, now Democratic Congressman CHARLIE CRIST, who represents Florida's 13th district.

They both appeared on my show over the last week or so. I thought today was a good opportunity to introduce them to you, as ousting DeSantis will benefit the entire nation.

What did you think? Impressed by either one or both? I'm curious to hear your thoughts. Weigh in in the comments below!

As for the week from hell that just ended, Brad will fill you in on the next show. All I have to say is, 'You go, Progressive Caucus!!!'...

* * *





The BradCast