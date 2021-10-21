IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Fossil fuel production 'dangerously out of sync' with global climate targets, U.N. warns; Failure to act on climate change imperils millions of lives, new report finds; California expands emergency drought declaration; PLUS: New study finds cutting U.S. emissions is difficult, but doable, and will lower consumers' energy bills... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
- CA Gov. Newsom expands emergency drought declaration:
- Newsom expands CA drought emergency (E&E News):
Newsom added eight counties not previously included in his drought emergency orders, including many of the state's most populous, like Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. The proclamation also grants regulators like the State Water Resources Control Board the ability to ban wasteful practices such as using potable water to clean sidewalks and driveways...Federal forecasters have also recently warned that a La Niña weather pattern is materializing in the Pacific Ocean, which is associated with drier conditions in the Southwest, potentially further exacerbating water shortages.
- Strong storms are heading toward drought-parched California (NPR):
"Rainfall that would normally be absorbed will run off extremely quickly after a wildfire, as burned soil can be as water repellant as pavement. As a result much less rainfall is required to produce a flash flood," the National Weather Service cautions.
- Extreme atmospheric rivers to bombard California with beneficial precipitation (Washington Post)
- UNEP report shows fossil fuel production 'dangerously out of sync' with climate goals:
- 2021 Production Gap Report (United Nations Environment Programme)
- Fossil fuel production ‘dangerously out of sync’ with global climate targets, UN warns (CNBC):
The United Nations Environment Programme’s annual production gap report found governments were on track to produce more than twice the levels of fossil fuels in 2030 than would be needed to keep rising global temperatures to below 1.5 degrees Celsius.
- Fossil fuel production set to soar over next decade (BBC)
- VIDEO: UN Report: World fossil fuel usage headed in the wrong direction (CNN International)
- Plans for global fossil fuel production wildly out of step with climate limits (The Weather Network)
- The Lancet reports global warming is now world's greatest threat to human health:
- Inaction on climate change imperils millions of lives, doctors say (Washington Post/Yahoo News):
Climate change is set to become the "defining narrative of human health," a top medical journal warned Wednesday - triggering food shortages, deadly disasters and disease outbreaks that would dwarf the toll of the coronavirus. But aggressive efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions from human activities could avert millions of unnecessary deaths, according to the analysis from more than 100 doctors and health experts.
- Study: More infectious diseases inevitable due to climate change (Axios/Yahoo News)
- Report warns of climate change's 'code red' impact on health (CNN International):
Droughts will hurt food production, rising temperatures will encourage the spread of dangerous pathogens such as malaria and cholera and current climate trends indicate a "code red" for future health, the new report in The Lancet medical journal predicts.
- Reports: Health Problems Tied To Global Warming On The Rise (AP):
This year’s reports --- one global, one just aimed at the United States --- called '“code red for a healthy future," highlight dangerous trends...
- Reaching US emissions goals is doable, but difficult, without CEPP:
- Pathways to Paris: A Policy Assessment of the 2030 US Climate Target (Rhodium Group)
- Weaker climate bill could undermine Biden regulatory push (E&E News):
Analysis released today by the Rhodium Group, the consultancy, found that passing climate policy would still leave Biden relying on regulatory authorities that "have been used infrequently over the 40+ years that the Clean Air Act has been in place."
- AUDIO: 'Despair is Not an Option' After Manchin Tanks Biden's Landmark Climate Change Proposal: 'BradCast' 10/19/2021
(The BRAD BLOG):"Do not lose hope. People should keep the pressure up. If those listening want to get involved, there's a website called Call4climate.com, Call4climate.com, It has a phone number that will patch you through to your senators, and your representatives, give you a script for what to ask for. That's a way you can get involved in this moment. Despair is not an option."
- Biden's climate targets are possible without clean energy program, but will need tax credits and regulations (CNN/MSN):
Even if Democrats' cornerstone climate policy --- a clean electricity program --- is stripped out of their budget bill, an independent analysis estimates President Joe Biden can still meet his climate goals.
- Air pollution is much worse than we thought (David Roberts, Vox):
Ditching fossil fuels would pay for itself through clean air alone.
- Big Business Is Bankrolling an Effort to Kill the Democratic Climate Bill (The Atlantic):
The trade group that represents Apple, Walmart, Nike, and dozens of other companies is trying to kneecap the U.S.'s final chance to meet its 2025 climate goals.
- Manchin throws 'hand grenade' at Biden's climate change agenda for Glasgow (Yahoo News)
- EPA head says he'll act on climate even if Congress doesn't (Washington Post/Yahoo News)
- Biden Administration acts to protect Boundary Waters wilderness:
- Biden shields Boundary Waters, deals blow to copper mine (E&E News):
The Interior and Agriculture departments today announced plans to protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and its surrounding watershed in northern Minnesota, saying that concerns abound about the potential effects of mining in the wilderness area that spans more than 1 million acres. Specifically, the two agencies launched a process that bars the issuance of new prospecting permits or leases for mining-related activities in the area, but the move doesn’t affect existing rights or activities on private lands.
- Feds hit brakes again on copper mining near Boundary Waters (Minneapolis Star-Tribune/,SM):
The Biden administration is seeking a 20-year moratorium on copper mining in Superior National Forest near the Boundary Waters National Canoe Area Wilderness, repeating a process that started, and stopped, under previous administrations.
- Biden Administration Moves To Block Mining Near Minnesota's Boundary Waters (Huffington Post)
