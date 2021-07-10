IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Ship's anchor appears to have caused devastating Southern California oil spill; Fossil fuel industry receives $11 million in government subsidies every minute, new report finds; PLUS: Pennsylvania Attorney General files criminal charges against notorious pipeline developer... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): WHO slashes guideline limits on air pollution from fossil fuels; White House outlines plan to overhaul Trump NEPA rules; DOJ investigating Trump’s probe of car companies; City In Michigan Urged To Use Bottled Water Due To Lead Risk; Canada Invokes 1977 Treaty With US As Dispute Over Pipeline Intensifies... PLUS: Burning Wood (Biomass) Is Promoted As A Carbon Neutral Fuel. But Is It?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Ship's anchor appears to have caused Southern California oil spill:
- California oil spill: Gov. Gavin Newsom declares state of emergency; criminal, civil investigations underway (USA Today)
- What we know about the Rotterdam Express, the ship probed in O.C. oil spill (LA Times/Yahoo News)
- Ship anchored near oil pipeline made unusual movements (AP)
- VIDEO: Response time part of focus in California oil spill (AP)
- Delay After Alarm Puts California Spill Response in Question (US News)
- Oil spill leaves a mess of questions (Politico)
- Fossil fuel industry subsidies are $11 million a minute:
- Fossil Fuel Firms Are Subsidized at a Rate of $11 Million Per Minute (Guardian UK):
Trillions in annual breaks add "fuel to the fire" of the climate crisis, IMF says...."The IMF found the production and burning of coal, oil and gas was subsidised by $5.9tn in 2020, with not a single country pricing all its fuels sufficiently to reflect their full supply and environmental costs. Experts said the subsidies were “adding fuel to the fire” of the climate crisis, at a time when rapid reductions in carbon emissions were urgently needed."
- Fossil Fuel Subsidies (International Monetary Fund)
- U.S. is the top historical emitter since 1850
- Historical climate emissions reveal responsibility of big polluting nations (Guardian UK):
Analysis of the total carbon dioxide emissions of countries since 1850 has revealed the nations with the greatest historical responsibility for the climate emergency. But six of the top 10 have yet to make ambitious new pledges to cut their emissions before the crucial UN Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.
- Analysis: Which countries are historically responsible for climate change? (Carbon Brief):
For the first time, the analysis includes CO2 emissions from land use and forestry, in addition to those from fossil fuels, which significantly alters the top 10.
- PA Attorney General files criminal charges against pipeline developer:
- Pa. attorney general announces criminal charges against Mariner East pipeline owner for leaks (Philadelphia Inquirer/MSN):
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Tuesday announced 48 criminal charges against Energy Transfer LP for a series of drilling-fluid leaks over years of construction on the Mariner East 2 pipeline, the use of unapproved additives to those fluids, and failure to report numerous incidents.
- VIDEO: Attorney General Charges Pennsylvania Pipeline Developer In Mariner East 2 Pipeline Spill (CBS-Philadelphia)
- VIDEO: AG Shapiro Announces Charges in Major Environmental Crimes Case (PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- WHO slashes guideline limits on air pollution from fossil fuels (Guardian UK)
- White House outlines plan to overhaul Trump NEPA rules (E&E News)
- DOJ investigating Trump’s car emissions probe (E&E news)
- City In Michigan Urged To Use Bottled Water Due To Lead Risk (AP)
- Greenpeace Calls For End To Carbon Offsets (Reuters)
- Pandemic Complicates Preparations for COP26 Climate Summit (NY times)
- Canada Invokes 1977 Treaty With US As Dispute Over Pipeline Intensifies (Guardian UK)
- Google Maps Rolls Out ‘Eco-Friendly’ Routes (Earther)
- Burning Wood (Biomass) Is Promoted As A Carbon Neutral Fuel. But Is It? (Guaridan UK)
- Energy Firms See 'Lithium Valley' Riches in S. California's Salton Sea (Guardian UK)
- Tracking the Big Climate Bills - An Infrastructure/Reconciliation Breakdown (Society of Environmental Journalists)
- Will this metal recycling startup revolutionize the battery and clean energy sectors? (Electrek)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.