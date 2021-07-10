With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

10/7/2021

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Ship's anchor appears to have caused devastating Southern California oil spill; Fossil fuel industry receives $11 million in government subsidies every minute, new report finds; PLUS: Pennsylvania Attorney General files criminal charges against notorious pipeline developer... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): WHO slashes guideline limits on air pollution from fossil fuels; White House outlines plan to overhaul Trump NEPA rules; DOJ investigating Trump’s probe of car companies; City In Michigan Urged To Use Bottled Water Due To Lead Risk; Canada Invokes 1977 Treaty With US As Dispute Over Pipeline Intensifies... PLUS: Burning Wood (Biomass) Is Promoted As A Carbon Neutral Fuel. But Is It?... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

