Latest Featured Reports | Thursday, October 7, 2021

Trump Didn't Try to 'Subvert Results', He Tried to Steal the Election!: 'BradCast' 10/7 Also: Pipeline co.'s leak tech failed in SoCal spill; Freedom of choice restored to TX women (for now); Media misreport GOP debt threat...

'Green News Report' 10/7/21 w/ Brad & Desi Ship anchor appears cause of devastating SoCal oil spill; Fossil fuel industry subsized $11 million every minute; PLUS: PA A.G. criminally charges notorious pipeline developer... Previous GNRs: 10/5/21 - 9/30/21 - Archives...

McConnell Blinks on Debt Default Threat; Manchin Holds Fast to Meanness of 'Means Testing': 'BradCast' 10/6/21 Guest: Philly Inquirer's Will Bunch; Also: Is Idaho's Lt. Guv insane? Or just Republican?...

Cyber Ninjas' AZ Results 'Made Up Out of Whole Cloth' Find Experts: 'BradCast' 10/5/21 Guest: Larry Moore of The Audit Guys; Also: Pillow Guy Mike Lindell fails again to prove 2020 election fraud, this time in Idaho!...

'Green News Report' 10/5/21 w/ Brad & Desi Massive oil spill off SoCal coast despoils fish and fowl, closes beaches, renews calls for offshore drilling ban; PLUS: Big Oil spends big bucks to block climate action in Biden agenda... Previous GNRs: 9/30/21 - 9/28/21 - Archives...

Yet Another Major Oil Disaster Fouls California Coastline: 'BradCast' 10/4/21 Guest: Laura Deehan of Environment California; Also: GOP economic terrorism on 'debt ceiling' continues; Callers ring in...

Sunday 'SineManchin' Toons Obstruct your day by enjoying PDiddie's latest collection of the week's best political toons!...

DeFeating, DeLeting DeSantis: 'BradCast' 10/1/21 Guest Host Nicole Sandler with Florida Democratic Gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried...

Dem 'Sausage Making' Becomes 'Logjam':

'BradCast' 9/30/21 Bill to keep govt open gets passed, but the three more difficult and critical bills remain blocked, with economic disaster and Biden agenda hanging in balance...

'Green News Report' 9/30/21 w/ Brad & Desi CA gas co. settlement for largest methane leak in U.S. history; 23 more species now extinct; Dramatic spike in Americans' concern about climate change; PLUS: Ford bets big on EVs... Previous GNRs: 9/28/21 - 9/23/21 - Archives...

No, Police Reformers Are NOT to Blame for 2020's Homicide Spike: 'BradCast' 9/29/21 Guest: ACLU policing expert Carl Takei; Also: Sinema tanking Dems' Build Back Better plan; Trumpworld circulates fake AZ 'audit' report...

Why the DOJ Should Prevail in its Effort to Enjoin Texas' 6-Week Abortion Ban SCOTUS may soon overturn Roe v. Wade, but, until then, an injunction would restore legal precedent in the Lone Star State...

'A Time of Intensity': 'BradCast' 9/28/21 Biden and Congressional Dems face down a GOP hell-bent on chaos and a handful of 'moderate' Dems set on undermining the Build Back Better agenda; Also: Is the electric vehicle inflection point finally here?...

'Green News Report' 9/28/21 w/ Brad & Desi Hurricane Ida caused record oil spills, Rebups stiffing victims; Bad climate news for kids, new study warns; PLUS: CA's largest utility company charged with manslaughter (again)... Previous GNRs: 9/23/21 - 9/21/21 - Archives...

Sunday 'Raising Arizona' Toons This week, just as predicted, you can count on another winning collection of the week's best toons from PDiddie!...

NASA Climate Scientist: 'Net Zero by 2050' Not Nearly Enough: 'BradCast' 9/24/21 Guest: Dr. Peter Kalmus on need for 'climate emergency mode'; Also: Our scoop on Cyber Ninjas AZ 'audit' fail confirmed by nat'l media...

Scoop: AZ 'Audit' Finds Biden Beat Trump by MORE Than Certified: 'BradCast' 9/23 Partisan Cyber Ninja hand-count also found larger 2020 margin for Dem in U.S. Senate race; Plus: GOP Senate threatens default...

'Green News Report' 9/23/21 w/ Brad & Desi Biden seeks unified climate action at U.N.; China to end int'l financing of coal plants; 2021 wildfire record; OSHA to protect workers from heat; PLUS: IL's landmark new climate law... Previous GNRs: 9/21/21 - 9/16/21 - Archives...

Ornstein: 'Deep, Deep, Deep Trouble' If Dems Fail to Pass Voting Rights, Biden Agenda: 'BradCast' 9/22/21 Guest: Congressional historian and author Norman Ornstein on why he's still optimistic...

Trump Campaign Memo Reveals They Knew in Nov. Claims of 'Dominion Fraud' Were BS: 'BradCast' 9/21/21 Defamation discovery unearths new deets on Trump's attempt to steal 2020 election...

'Green News Report' 9/21/21 U.N. reports humanity on 'catastrophic pathway'; Good news and bad at U.N. General Assembly; PLUS: Good news and bad for world's last giant sequoias...

Seeing the (Burning) Forest for the (Giant) Trees: 'BradCast' 9/20/21 Guest: Dr. Christy Brigham, chief science officer at Sequoia National Park; Also: Late COVID news, democracy news, and callers...

Sunday 'End of the Roe' Toons PDiddie's latest, timely, not-yet-banned collection of the week's best political toons...

Whitehouse Presses Wray on FBI Whitewash of Kavanaugh Sexual Assault Probe: 'BradCast' 9/16/21 Also: Debunking CA Recall 'fraud' claim; Unvaxxed surging hospital death panels...