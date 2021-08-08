By PDiddie on 8/8/2021, 6:26am PT  

Facebook bans academics who researched ad transparency and misinformation ... on Facebook

Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs, usually on topics concerning
the strange brew of Texas politics. He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.

                 

