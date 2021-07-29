With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Deadly, catastrophic floods inundate central Chinese province; Smoke from massive wildfires in U.S. West trigger health alerts as far as the East Coast; Madagascar tips into famine due to drought; PLUS: Utility giant PG&E finally pledges to bury its power lines... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The Northern Hemisphere has a punishing heat wave infestation; The current drought is worldwide. Here's how different places are fighting it; Struggling global covid-19 response dims hopes for climate change action; A Drought So Dire That a Utah Town Pulled the Plug on Growth; As the Arctic warms, scientists wrestle with its climate 'tipping point'; Northern California Requires Oil Refiners To Slash Air Pollution... PLUS: 'It Is All Connected': Extreme Weather in the Age of Climate Change... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

