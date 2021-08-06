IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme heat hits U.S., breaks all-time high records in Middle East; Atmospheric CO2 concentrations now highest in 4 million years; India's monsoon season likely to get worse due to man-made climate change; PLUS: 'A crime has been committed' - Documentary filmmaker Sir David Attenborough is done being nice about climate change... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 'Black Wednesday' Sent 'Shockwaves Through the Oil and Gas Industry'; Line 3 Foes In Northern MN Block Road, Chain Themselves To Equipment; Drought Ravages California’s Reservoirs Ahead Of Hot Summer; DOE: "Adversaries Have Capability Of Shutting Down US Power Grid"; Climate Emerges As Infrastructure Sticking Point... PLUS: Wealthy Nations Finance Natural Gas for Developing Ones, Risking Climate... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Concentrations of atmospheric CO2 highest in 4 million years:
- Earth's carbon dioxide levels hit 4.5 million-year high (Axios):
It's the highest CO2 reading since reliable instrument data began 63 years ago, but evidence shows it's also a peak since well before the start of human history...Data gleaned from ice core records and other indicators of what Earth was like at that time serve as a stark warning for our future on this planet, scientists say.
- Carbon Dioxide, Which Drives Climate Change, Reaches Highest Level In 4 Million Years (NPR)
- Highest in more than 4 million years: Earth's carbon dioxide levels soar to record high despite pandemic (USA Today)
- Extreme heat breaks records across the Middle East:
- Record heat bakes Middle East as temperatures climb above 125 degrees (Seattle Times):
Temperatures in the Middle East have topped 125 degrees after a run of record-breaking heat. Several countries tied or challenged all-time national records amid the blistering heat wave, which has brought a string of temperatures about 15 degrees above normal to the already baked region.
- Massive heatwave across northern Russia as Moscow takes chair of Arctic Council (The Barents Observer)
- Early-season heat wave hits U.S.:
- VIDEO: Record-breaking heat wave threatens millions across U.S. (CBS News)
- Heat wave stretches from Midwest to Maine as temperatures are 20 degrees above normal (NBC News)
- Utah governor asks residents to pray for rain to help combat a record drought (CNN)
- Record highs toppled amid intense western heat wave (UPI)
- Climate change will make India's monsoon season much worse:
- A Million Years of Data Confirms: Monsoons Are Likely to Get Worse (NY Times):
Steven Clemens, a professor of earth, environmental and planetary sciences at Brown University and lead author of the study, said “we can verify over the past million years increases in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere have been followed by substantial increases in rainfall in the South Asian monsoon system.” The predictions of the climate models are “wonderfully consistent with what we see in the past million years,” he said.
- Tea price to rise due to rains caused by climate change (Express UK)
- Remote and local drivers of Pleistocene South Asian summer monsoon precipitation: A test for future predictions [PDF] (Journal of Science Advances)
- Study of past South Asian monsoons suggests stronger monsoon rainfall in the future (Brown University)
- Sir David Attenborough is done being nice about climate change:
- VIDEO: Sir David Attenborough explains what he thinks needs to happen to save the planet (60 Minutes):
Attenborough: "The way we humans live on Earth, is sending it into a decline. Human beings have overrun the world. We're replacing the wild with the tame... Our planet is headed for disaster."
- David Attenborough Says Climate Change Is A ‘Crime’ Humanity Has Inflicted On The Planet (Huffington Post):
The documentarian reiterated his grief that society has destroyed large swaths of the natural world, but said humanity is "not beyond redemption."
- Sir David Attenborough on How We Can Still Save Our ‘Finite’ Home (Rolling Stone/MSN):
Sir David Attenborough has long focused mainly on the beauties and mysteries of nature rather than its destruction, conveying his own genuine wonderment with a dash of wry wit to entice viewers to love and conserve the planet. But in a 60 Minutes interview that aired on Sunday, Attenborough talked about his concerns for the planet, the destruction he’s witnessed, and how we need to act quickly to save the natural world — and ourselves.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- AUDIO: 'Black Wednesday' Sending 'Shockwaves Through the Oil and Gas Industry': 'BradCast' 6/4/2021 (The BRAD BLOG)
- Line 3 Foes In Northern MN Block Road, Chain Themselves To Equipment (Inside Climate News)
- Drought Ravages California’s Reservoirs Ahead Of Hot Summer (LA Times)
- Granholm: "Adversaries Have Capability Of Shutting Down US Power Grid" (The Hill)
- Climate Emerges As Infrastructure Sticking Point (The Hill)
- Amid G-7: Will Rich Countries Help Poor Ones Grapple With Climate Change? (Washington Post)
- Wealthy Nations Finance Natural Gas for Developing Ones, Risking Climate (Inside Climate News)
- Nations Must Drop Fossil Fuels, Fast, World Energy Body Warns (NY Times)
- Electric cars: What will happen to all the dead batteries? (BBC)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
