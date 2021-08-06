With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 6/8/2021, 11:18am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme heat hits U.S., breaks all-time high records in Middle East; Atmospheric CO2 concentrations now highest in 4 million years; India's monsoon season likely to get worse due to man-made climate change; PLUS: 'A crime has been committed' - Documentary filmmaker Sir David Attenborough is done being nice about climate change... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 'Black Wednesday' Sent 'Shockwaves Through the Oil and Gas Industry'; Line 3 Foes In Northern MN Block Road, Chain Themselves To Equipment; Drought Ravages California’s Reservoirs Ahead Of Hot Summer; DOE: "Adversaries Have Capability Of Shutting Down US Power Grid"; Climate Emerges As Infrastructure Sticking Point... PLUS: Wealthy Nations Finance Natural Gas for Developing Ones, Risking Climate... and much, MUCH more! ...

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



