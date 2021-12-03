Guest: Salon's Heather Digby Parton on the new President's unexpected progressivism, 'the death knell of Republican ideology,' and 'a very consequential battle over the future of American politics'...

On Thursday night, on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus to be a pandemic, on Joe Biden's 50th day in office, on the day he signed what we have argued on The BradCast may go down as the most progressive, equitable relief, stimulus and investment package perhaps in U.S. history, the new President delivered his first prime time address to the American people. [Audio link to full show follows summary.]

In addition to spending a (surprisingly) few minutes touting the many benefits to all Americans in his $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" (ARP), Biden offered a cautiously optimistic vow that there will be enough vaccine for all Americans to sign up for a shot by May 1. Moreover, he continued, by July 4th the nation which has seen nearly 550,000 deaths over the past year, may even be able to hold small family and neighborhood gatherings to celebrate Independence Day.

"After this long hard year," said Biden, following his trademark empathy for all this nation has gone through over the past year, before offering caveats about the need to continue mask wearing for now and get vaccine shots as soon as possible, "that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation but we begin to mark our independence from this virus."

I argued on yesterday's program that Biden's ARP --- passed by Democrats in Congress with the help of ZERO Republicans --- may eventually come to be seen in history as the long-overdue end to the four-decade old Reagan Era. Today, I share some responses to my argument, including from folks who both agree and disagree.

Then we're joined to discuss all of the above by the great HEATHER DIGBY PARTON of Salon and Digby's Hullabaloo. It's our first conversation with her in years that isn't dominated by...that previous guy who lived in the White House. In fact, today's conversation is almost entirely about Biden and the Democrats (and, for good measure, some of the folks in rightwing media who appear to have no clue how to respond to all of this.) Both Parton and I --- neither of whom supported Biden during the primary or saw him as the best candidate for the moment to take on...that other guy --- find ourselves in the uncomfortable position, at least for now, of being impressed by the achievements, to date, of both Biden and the Democrats.

And while I was citing Reagan in my argument this week, Digby actually went so far in her coverage today at Salon to raise the specter of Franklin Roosevelt, arguing that Biden "could end up being the most transformative president since FDR."

So, what the hell is actually going on here?! Tune in and find out! "We really live in interesting times," quips Parton. "Maybe too interesting, to be honest."

"I knew he'd be good for healing the country, which is highly important," she tells me. "You can't possibly denigrate the idea that we needed somebody who could speak to the horrifying loss and pain that the country has gone through. We knew he'd be good at that. But this other side --- this putting in a policy agenda that would take us into this more progressive direction? I didn't expect it. I'm happily surprised by it and hopeful he's going to go forward."

Finally, after that very lively discussion, we close today with a pretty hilarious (and on point, given today's conversation) segment from The Daily Show's "Remotely Educational" special this week, called "How Business Works". Enjoy!...

