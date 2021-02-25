IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Historic Interior Department nominee Rep. Deb Haaland pledges balance amid GOP attacks; New U.S. Postal Service trucks won't be all-electric; Texas deregulation cost electricity customers $28 billion more than a regulated utility market; PLUS: Refineries legally released tons of toxic air pollution during Texas power crisis... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
- Another 'bomb train' explosion, this time in Texas:
- Fallout grows from Texas Power (and Water) Crisis::
- Texas Grid Operator Defends Storm Performance as Sixth Director Resigns (US News):
Texas has no mandatory weatherization standards for the power plants that supply the grid, Magness said, pointing to a likely direction for lawmakers as they begin hearings on the weather disaster on Thursday.
- Gov. Greg Abbott, in statewide address, promises answers on winter weather disaster (Texas Tribune)
- Texas' deregulated market raised consumer costs by $28 billion:
- Texas Electric Bills Were $28 Billion Higher Under Deregulation (Wall Street Journal):
"Those deregulated Texas residential consumers paid $28 billion more for their power since 2004 than they would have paid at the rates charged to the customers of the state's traditional utilities," the Journal found.
- Texas's deregulated electricity market raised consumer costs by $28B: WSJ (The Hill)
- Republicans defend energy deregulation as new report says Texas consumers overpay by $28 billion for power (Independent UK)
- Denton Municipal Electric seeking to borrow up to $300 million following winter storm (Denton Record-Chronicle)
- The Texas electricity crisis and the energy transition (Utility Dive)
- Texas refineries legally released tons of toxic air pollution during power crisis:
- Texas freeze led to release of tons of air pollutants as refineries shut (Reuters):
The largest U.S. oil refiners released tons of air pollutants into the skies over Texas this past week, according to figures provided to the state, as refineries and petrochemical plants in the region scrambled to shut production during frigid weather.
- Texas plants released nearly as much pollution during winter storm as during Hurricane Laura (Texas Tribune)
- Interior Sec. nominee Rep. Deb Haaland pledges balance, makes history:
- Senate Republicans say Interior pick Deb Haaland has "radical views" on Big Oil (Vox)
- Partisan Fight Over Deb Haaland, First Native American Cabinet Pick (NY Times)
- VIDEO: Interior Secretary Nominee Representative Deb Haaland Confirmation Hearing (C-SPAN)
- Interior pick Deb Haaland wins key Manchin endorsement as GOP grouses (Roll Call)
- GOP Science Deniers Lecture Interior Secretary Nominee Deb Haaland On Science (Huffington Post):
"Republicans, by the way, are guided by science," Sen. Bill Cassidy told the Native American congresswoman, despite his past vote rejecting climate science.
- Biden Energy Dept. launches sweeping review of Trump-era efficiency rollbacks:
- Biden Energy Dept Orders Sweeping Review Of Trump Energy Rules (The Hill):
On the list are a number of pet policies of Trump, who often complained about low flow fixtures and LED lightbulbs on the campaign trail. One such rule eliminated efficiency standards for about half the bulbs on the market, pushing continued use of less-efficient bulbs expected to cost the average household more than $100 a year and create more pollution as utilities produce energy that otherwise would not be needed.
- Biden administration targets Trump’s water-flow legacy, other energy rules for scrutiny (CNBC)
- New U.S. Postal Service vehicles won't be all-electric:
- U.S. Postal chief commits to 10% of new delivery fleet as electric vehicles (Reuters):
The U.S. Postal Service said on Tuesday it had awarded a $482 million contact to Oshkosh Defense to finalize production for the next-generation postal vehicles...“We don’t have the 3 or 4 extra billion in our plan right now that it would take to do it, DeJoy said, adding he was willing to talk to Congress and the Biden administration about funding.
- USPS announces postal fleet replacement contract, doesn’t even go all-electric (Electrek):
This is a completely missed opportunity by USPS. There’s no reason not to make this contract only for all-electric postal vehicles. There are plenty of companies that can do it, especially on the 10-year timeline.
- ZETA Opposes DeJoy Move to Buy Gas-Powered Vehicles (ZETA2030):
US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is trying to lock our postal vehicle fleet into decades of carbon-intensive transportation. This directly conflicts with the administration’s stated goals and is certain to see swift pushback from appropriators who have sought to drive USPS vehicle electrification.
- Post Office purchase of gasoline trucks seems to defy Biden order (AJOT)
- A no-brainer stimulus idea: Electrify USPS mail trucks (David Roberts, Vox, 4/22/2020):
Electric vehicles for the US Postal Service would reduce noise, air, and carbon pollution in every community.
