With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 2/9/2021, 10:00am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Rescue operations underway after massive glacier burst in India; Glacial 'outburst' flood risk rising everywhere due to global warming; Hacker tried to contaminate Florida city's drinking water; PLUS: GM's new electric vehicle Super Bowl ad gets hilarious pushback... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US WITH A (MUCH-NEEDED) DONATION to celebrate 1100+ episodes of independent, listener-supported climate, energy and environmental news! Thank you!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Waiting 10 years to start eliminating emissions will cost the US more than $3.5 trillion; California rains starting later, extending fire season: study; Disillusioned ExxonMobil Engineer Quits to Take Action on Climate Change; Court rejects MT coal mine expansion; Global warming triggers earlier pollen; Tiny, Oily, Little Hands Give Petrosexuals Away; GOP Congressman Wants To Remove 4 Dams To Save Idaho’s Salmon; Incinerator That Turns Waste To Energy Is Shutting Down... PLUS: Black Community Fights Project On Coast Land Fouled By Arsenic, Lead... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



