IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder criminally charged in Flint Water Crisis; Trump EPA's parting gift to polluters --- severe restrictions on all future pollution regulations; U.S. annual emissions plummet, due to coronavirus; PLUS: World's biggest battery farm now online in California... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) criminally charged in Flint Water Crisis:
- Ex.-Michigan Gov. Snyder charged in Flint water crisis (AP):
Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged Wednesday with willful neglect of duty after an investigation of ruinous decisions that left Flint with lead-contaminated water and a regional outbreak of Legionnaires' disease...The charges are groundbreaking: No governor or former governor in Michigan's 184-year history had been charged with crimes related to their time in that office, according to the state archivist.
- Ex-Governor of Michigan Charged With Neglect in Flint Water Crisis (NY Times):
Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a Flint pediatrician who warned officials about lead in the drinking supply, said that the prospect of new charges was a reminder that "accountability and justice are critical to health and recovery."
- Former Gov. Rick Snyder faces 2 criminal charges in Flint water case (Detroit Free Press)
- VIDEO: Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) on Former Gov. Snyder to face criminal charges in connection to Flint water crisis (WXYZ-Detroit)
- Former Gov. Snyder and the poisoning of Flint's water: Where he could be vulnerable (Detroit Free Press)
- EPA's parting gift to polluters - severe restrictions on all future pollution regulations:
- Trump EPA aims to tie Biden's hands with rulemaking surprise (E&E News)
- Trump's EPA Now Says Oil and Gas Production Are 'Insignificant' Sources of Pollution (Earther):
In an unexpected move, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized a rule that will limit future greenhouse gas standards under the Clean Air Act to applying only to industries whose emissions account for more than 3 percent of the nation's total greenhouse gas output. Effectively, that means the limits will apply only to power plants while allowing the producers of oil and gas, petrochemicals, steel, and other polluting sectors to avoid regulation.
- Trump's EPA launches surprise attack on Biden's climate rules (Politico)
- EPA rule exempts many polluting industries from future air regulations (The Hill)
- Trump EPA political appointees interfered with PFAS health assessment:
- Trump's EPA team overrules career scientists on toxic chemical (Politico):
"They're just trying to lay as many landmines as possible," said a Democratic congressional aide with knowledge of the changes. "Every single thing that they're doing ends up being a landmine for whoever comes next. It's going to take a lot of time to unravel, which sort of takes away from the ability to do anything proactive."
- White House intervened to weaken EPA guidance on 'forever chemicals' (The Hill):
The guidance in question sought to limit potential exposure to a group of chemicals abbreviated as PFAS, used as a nonstick coating on products ranging from raincoats to carpets to cookware. They've been dubbed "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in the environment and the human body...[T]he White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) stepped in and significantly watered down the guidance in December.
- U.S. greenhouse gas emissions drop, but it's not cause for celebration:
- Report: Preliminary US Greenhouse Gas Emissions Estimates for 2020 (Rhodium Group)
- U.S. emissions fell by 10 percent last year - for the worst possible reasons (Grist):
Some might be tempted to think of this plague year, when the spread of COVID-19 slowed global movement to a crawl, as giving the country a head start in meeting its targets. But reducing emissions through death and poverty is no way to solve the climate crisis - it's both cruel and politically unviable.
- Coronavirus pandemic causes historic - but fleeting- drop in US climate emissions (Oregon Public Radio)
- World's largest battery storage project comes online in California:
- Inside Clean Energy: The Energy Storage Boom Has Arrived (Inside Climate News):
After years of build up, a giant battery storage project is online in Moss Landing, California, and a huge one is on the way in Florida.
- California dreamin': Irving-based Vistra launches largest energy storage project on an old site overlooking the ocean (Dallas Morning News)
- Scientists unveil battery breakthrough for energy storage (E&E News/Governors Wind & Solar Energy Coalition)
