IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Cleanup and recovery begin in battered Louisiana in wake of Hurricane Delta; PLUS: Climate change in the spotlight at the one and only 2020 Vice Presidential Debate --- and that's not saying much... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How Joe Biden could reorient foreign policy around climate change; A reelected Trump's climate control; 4 Climate Questions For Amy Coney Barrett; Social Media: Climate Falsehoods Reached Millions On Facebook; Court Tosses Obama Rule Cutting Methane Leaks From Public Lands Drilling; CA's bankrupt Exide may be allowed to abandon toxic battery recycling plant and massive cleanup bill; Top Asset Owners Commit To Big Carbon Emissions Cuts; EPA Hired Consultants To Counter Staff Experts On Fluoride... PLUS: UN Warns of Rise in Climate Disasters Over Past 20 Years... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Recovery begins in the destructive wake of Hurricane Delta:
- Hurricane Delta leaves at least four dead and knocks out power for hundreds of thousands (CNN)
- Louisiana officials survey hurricane’s devastation and wonder how much federal aid they can expect (Washington Post)
- First death of Hurricane Delta caused by generator fire (WWL-TV, New Orleans)
- Georgia Train Derailment Forces Evacuations as Delta's Remnants Bring Flooding, Tornadoes Across South (Weather Channel)
- All the ways Hurricane Delta is a historic storm (CNN)
- Hurricane Delta by the numbers: 101 mph winds and 9.3-foot surge in coastal Louisiana (Washington Post)
- Hurricanes Delta and Laura Mean Some People Will Be Forced to Seek Disaster Aid Twice (Weather Channel)
- Hurricane Delta may be gone, but this destructive season isn’t over yet (Washington Post)
- Climate in the spotlight in 2020 VP debate --- and that's not saying much:
- VIDEO/Transcript: Kamala Harris & Mike Pence 2020 Vice Presidential Debate Transcript (Rev)
- Ban fracking? Good luck with that, Mr. or Ms. President (E&E News):
The Democratic presidential candidates who promise to ban fracking are keeping a secret: The president can't do that...But banning hydraulic fracturing would take an act of Congress. And getting Congress to do it would be difficult, even if the Democrats control both chambers.
- Vice Presidential Debate on Climate: Fact check (Living On Earth/PRI):
US emissions are down about 10 percent over the last 10 years but more than a dozen other countries still in the Paris agreement have reduced their emissions on the order of 20 percent. And we should note, most of the emissions reductions we have achieved in the US are a result of the economic downturn and the collapse of coal, despite the President Trump’s pledge to save the coal industry.
- FactChecking the Vice Presidential Debate (Fact Check.org)
- VP Debate: Voters shortchanged on facts, solutions, and actual debate on climate policy:
- The Pence-Harris Showdown Came up Well Short of an Actual 'Debate' on Climate Change (Inside Climate News):
Vice President Mike Pence reduced the issue to slogans, forcing Sen. Kamala Harris to deny support for fracking or the Green New Deal.
- Why Didn’t Anyone at the V.P. Debate Meaningfully Address Our Climate Emergency? (Vogue):
If you watched the vice-presidential debate on Wednesday night, you might have come away with any number of impressions on climate change: that it’s a matter of opinion rather than a scientific fact (it isn’t), that fracking isn’t harmful to the environment (it is), or that our impending climate disaster isn’t actually a global, life-threatening issue (it very much is)....On the debate stage last night, support for the Green New Deal became a handily wielded insult instead of a wholly appropriate response to a global threat, begging the question of whether our bar for the adults in the room has gotten too low...
- Trump’s ‘Frack’ Attack on Biden Seems to Be Falling Short (NY Times):
Mr. Pence, in his debate with Senator Kamala Harris, lobbed the accusation that a Biden administration would ban fracking no fewer than five times. But it does not appear to be gaining enough traction where Mr. Trump needs it most, in Pennsylvania. Recent polls show Mr. Biden with a 13-percentage point lead in perhaps the most important swing state.
- Guardian/Vice poll finds most US 2020 voters strongly favor climate action (Guardian UK)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- How Joe Biden could reorient foreign policy around climate change (David Roberts, Vox)
- A reelected Trump's climate control: what a second term for President Donald Trump would mean for global climate diplomacy and how the courts could shape future climate action. (Politico)
- Supreme Court: 4 Climate Questions For Barrett (E&E News)
- Los Angeles: Exide may be allowed to abandon toxic battery recycling plant and massive cleanup bill (LA Times)
- UN Warns of Rise in Climate Disasters Over Past 20 Years (CNN)
- Enviros and Dam Operators, at War for Years, Start Making Peace (NY Times)
- EPA Hired Consultants To Counter Staff Experts On Fluoride (E&E News)
- Top Asset Owners Commit To Big Carbon Emissions Cuts (Guardian UK)
- Florida Sees Signals of a Climate-Driven Housing Crisis (NY Times)
- The Arctic Is In A Death Spiral. How Much Longer Will It Exist? (Guardian UK)
- Court Tosses Obama Rule Cutting Methane Leaks From Public Lands Drilling (The Hill)
- Social Media: Climate Falsehoods Reached Millions On Facebook (E&E News)
- Trump's Public Lands Chief Refuses To Leave Post Despite Judge's Order (Guardian UK)
- Canada: Feds urged to walk away from Brazil trade deal because of fires, climate concerns (National Observer)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- SEJ Backgrounder: Green New Deal Proposes Sweeping Economic Transformation (Society of Environmental Journalists)
- Explainer: The 'Green New Deal': Mobilizing for a just, prosperous, and sustainable economy (New Consensus)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page
- NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years: