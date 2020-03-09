Guest host Nicole Sandler with 'Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump' Producer/Director Dan Partland

Nicole Sandler Byon 9/3/2020, 4:33pm PT

It's NICOLE SANDLER, back in to give Brad and Desi a Labor Day break, guest hosting today's BradCast.

Just when you thought Donald Trump had reached rock bottom, he goes even lower. This time, in his efforts to invalidate the upcoming elections (because he knows he's going to lose badly), he actually suggested his supporters vote twice-- once by mail and once in person. As bad as that is, I could easily come up with another dozen or so infractions that would make any sane person cringe.

Although there's a policy within the American Psychiatric Association that says a doctor cannot diagnose the psychological condition of someone they've never examined personally known as the Goldwater Rule, in this case it doesn't apply. That's because we know more about Donald Trump than any other president in history, thanks to the 24/7 news cycle, Trump's proclivity for talking incessantly about himself and his Twitter addiction.

Today, I spoke with DAN PARTLAND, Producer/Director of the new film, Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump. The movie opened Tuesday everywhere; it's available now on virtually every streaming channel available. It makes the case (as if you didn't already know) that if there's one person for whom the 25th Amendment was likely written, it's Donald J. Trump.

Download MP3 or listen online below...



* * *





The BradCast