It’s NICOLE SANDLER, filling in for Brad & Desi, guest hosting today's BradCast once more so they can enjoy a long Labor Day weekend. Our main guest today is author/historian RICK PERLSTEIN who’s just released his fourth and final book in a series on the origins of the modern conservative movement in the US, Reaganland: America’s Right Turn 1976-1980. It’s fascinating to hear the history of the American right from a true progressive.
I also spoke with ANDREA VALDEZ today. She’s Editor-in-Chief of a new non-partisan, non-profit news organization, run by and skewing towards women. It’s called The 19th, in honor of the 19th Amendment, which codified women’s right to vote, passed 100 years ago last month.
As usual, we began with a look at the latest news. And today, it’s a bombshell dropped last night by The Atlantic magazine. It’s a story detailing Donald Trump’s horrifically disparaging remarks about the military headlined ‘Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers Maybe this will open some eyes to who our president really is.
