IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Environmental champion Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) wins tough primary challenge; Trump Administration racing to dismantle even more environmental protections; PLUS: Sign of the times --- ExxonMobil dropped from the Dow... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Arctic wildfires emit 35% more CO2 so far in 2020 than for whole of 2019; The Sitting President Has No Climate Plan. Why Isn’t That Headline News?; House Democrats Demand Climate Be ‘Centerpiece’ Of 2020 Presidential Debates; Will Clean Energy Projects Face Troubles That Have Bedeviled Pipelines?; UN Urges Probe of Trump Arctic Drilling Plan for Human Rights Abuses... PLUS: To solve everything, solve climate: A conversation with Varshini Prakash, leader of the Sunrise Movement... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Nana and Omar: Earliest 14th and 15th named storms:
- Nana and Omar become the earliest 14th and 15th named storms (CNN)
- Nana becomes a Category 1 hurricane before expected landfall in Belize (Orlando Sun-Sentinel)
- Tropical Storm Omar just broke an Atlantic hurricane-season record (CNET)
- South Korea hit by two typhoons in 5 days:
- South and North Korea brace for two typhoons within a week (CNN)
- Typhoon pummels South Korea, ship missing in rough waters (AP)
- Typhoons Maysak and Haishen may deal South Korea a one-two punch (Yale Climate Connections)
- Environmental champion Sen. Ed Markey wins tough primary challenge:
- 'Bold action is a winning message': climate advocates hail Ed Markey win (Guardian UK):
Markey was trailing Kennedy earlier in the race, before the youth-led Sunrise Movement intervened to back him as one of their biggest allies in the Senate. Volunteers phone-banked and provided the content for a much-heralded campaign ad where Markey repurposed John F. Kennedy's historic phrase as president and told Americans to "start asking what your country can do for you".
- The Energy 202: Ed Markey uses climate change to flip insurgent script on Joe Kennedy in Mass. race (Washington Post)
- How Markey beat Kennedy: The miracle of being green (Washington Post):
But fascination with the Kennedy Mystique should not cloud the important message out of Massachusetts: The progressivism of the young is now dyed deep green.
- VIDEO: Senator Ed Markey Victory Speech (C-SPAN)
- AUDIO: Progressive Climate Champ Markey Fends off Dynastic Kennedy Challenge in MA Primary: 'BradCast' 9/2/2020 (The BRAD BLOG)
- Thousands of facilities have stopped compliance, monitoring of pollution releases:
- Thousands allowed to bypass environmental rules in pandemic (AP):
Thousands of oil and gas operations, government facilities and other sites won permission to stop monitoring for hazardous emissions or otherwise bypass rules intended to protect health and the environment because of the coronavirus outbreak, The Associated Press has found.
- "An open license to pollute": Trump administration indefinitely suspends some environmental protection laws during coronavirus pandemic (CBS News)
- Trump Admin. racing to rollback environmental standards, Make America Polluted Again:
- Drilling, mines, other projects hastened by Trump order (AP)
- US Wildlife Officials Aim To Remove Wolf Protections in 2020 (AP)
- EPA unveils final coal discharge rule (Politico)
- E.P.A. Relaxes Rules Limiting Toxic Waste From Coal Plants (NY Times)
- Trump administration proposes easing oil and gas permitting in national forests (Reuters)
- Tracking deregulation in the Trump era (Brookings Institution)
- Exxon Mobil dropped from the Dow Jones Industrial Average
- An Oil Giant's Wall Street Fall: The World is Sending the Industry Signals, but is Exxon Listening? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: Exxon was the world's largest company in 2013. Now it's being kicked out of the Dow (CNN):
As recently as 2013, Exxon (XOM) was the the most valuable company on the planet. Its market value topped out at $446 billion in mid-2014, the last time crude prices traded above $100 a barrel.
But Exxon is now a shell of its former self... Exxon is the poster child for the fossil fuels industry at a time of deep concern about the climate crisis. And the company's market value has crumbled by a staggering $267 billion from the peak.
- Exxon Mobil Exits: The Dow Drops Its Oldest Member (NPR)
- Tomlinson: Oil companies following in coal’s footsteps to oblivion (Houston Chronicle)
- Why Exxon Is Being Dropped From the Dow (Barrons)
