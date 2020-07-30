IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump in Texas expands fossil fuel infrastructure, lies about clean energy; New study finds target of 100% clean electricity by 2035 would generate 25 million US jobs; Central U.S. wind energy capacity alone could power entire US electric grid, without harming wildlife; PLUS: Agriculture officials alarmed by 'mystery seeds' in the mail... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
- Trump in Texas expands fossil fuel infrastructure, lies about Joe Biden's climate policies:
- VIDEO: President Trump Remarks on Energy Policy in Midland, Texas (C-SPAN)
- VIDEO: Trump: “What Have they Done to the Cows?” (short) (Climate Crocks)
- VIDEO: President Donald Trump in Texas, signs oil infrastructure permits (KVUE-Austin)
- Trump rallies oil and gas workers in the Permian Basin against Democrats ahead of the November election (Texas Tribune):
President Donald Trump's comments doubled as part campaign speech, part policy announcement, as polls continue to show a close competition with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the once-solidly red state.
- In West Texas, Trump touts energy policy, scoops up $7M from donors and tries to tamp down Biden surge (Dallas Morning News)
- Trump says export terms for liquefied natural gas extended until 2050 (The Hill)
- Trump extends LNG exports through 2050 (Midland Reporter-Telegram):
The United States exported 210 billion cubic feet of liquified natural gas in April, up 65 percent from a year ago, according to the Department of Energy. How much effect Trump's move will have is unclear, as future administrations will still have the ability to approve or deny LNG export licenses as they see fit.
- In Midland, Donald Trump calls Democrats a threat to Texas oil (Houston Chronicle)
- Study: 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 would create up to 25 million jobs:
- How to create 25 million jobs by decarbonizing the economy (Fast Company):
A new plan shows how the U.S. could massively mobilize to hit the Paris climate goals by building up the power grid with renewable energy to support a newly electrified economy.
- Mobilizing for a zero carbon America: Jobs, jobs, jobs, and more jobs (Rewiring America):
Based on an extensive industrial and engineering analysis, our new report demonstrates that an aggressive national commitment to electrify all aspects of our economy would create up to 25 million good-paying American jobs over the next 15 years and 5 million sustained jobs by mid-century. This is the first analysis of the job opportunities that would result from a rapid and total decarbonization of the economy as a whole.
- Central US wind energy could power entire U.S. electric grid without harming wildlife:
- Site Wind Right: Accelerating a Clean, Low-Impact Energy Future (The Nature Conservancy)
- Powering the US with No Wildlife Impacts (Climate Crocks)
- U.S. could power nation with wind energy without harming wildlife, study says (Wichita Eagle):
“We were involved in trying to figure out how to steer wind energy out of the Flint Hills and into other areas of the state,” Obermeyer said. “We’ve got a lot of agricultural areas where wind and wildlife really don’t conflict with one another like they might do in the Flint Hills. I’ve been involved for quite a few years in trying to not discourage wind developments, but encourage good sites.”
- New tropical storms brewing in historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season:
- Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens as it hits Puerto Rico; most of Florida in forecast path (USA Today):
Tropical Storm Isaias strengthened overnight and winds could reach near hurricane strength as it approaches Florida later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Isaias is currently bringing life-threatening flash flooding and gusty winds to Puerto Rico.
- VIDEO: Tropical storm Isaias forms in the Caribbean (CNN):
Tropical storm Isaias has formed just south of Puerto Rico making it the earliest 9th named storm for the Atlantic Hurricane season on record.
- National Weather Service pronunciation guide: Isaias (National Weather Service)
- Agriculture officials say do not plant 'mystery seeds' from China:
- VIDEO: Officials warn not to plant mystery seeds delivered across U.S. (CBS News):
Mysterious packets of seeds that appear to come from China have now popped-up in mailboxes in all 50 states. Officials are scrambling to figure out their origin.
- Americans are Receiving Mystery Seeds in the Mail From China (Modern Farmer)
- China mystery seeds: Are they really a ‘brushing’ scam? Here’s everything we know so far (Fast Company)
- Soybeans at risk? Why Indiana agriculture officials worry about mystery seeds from China (Indianopolis Star):
There's a reason Indiana agriculture officials don't see the humor in the mysterious seed packets that are showing up in more than 300 Hoosier mailboxes. Soybeans. Similar packages sent to residents in Washington state have contained the seeds of amaranth, a noxious weed that poses a threat to one of Indiana's biggest cash crops.
- VIDEO: The Day Of The Triffids (horror movie trailer) 1962 (Youtube)
- Dr. Michael Mann: It's time for America to reassert climate leadership. It starts with voting (Guardian UK)
- Pollution Is Killing Black Americans. This Community Fought Back. (NY Times)
- Climate crisis: Offshore wind power ‘so cheap it could return money to consumers’ (Independent UK)
- 'Tidal Wave' Of Power Shut-Offs Looms As Nation Grapples With Heat (NPR)
- 'Coal is over': the miners rooting for the Green New Deal (Guardian UK)
- Alarm over discovery of hundreds of Chinese fishing vessels near Galápagos Islands (Guardian UK)
- Fossil fuel industry levy should pay for bushfire impact, climate action group report says (ABC Australia)
- US Gulf Region Still Struggling 10 Years After BP Oil Spill (VOA News)
- Making the Case for the Clean Energy Innovation and Deployment Act (Data For Progress)
- Oil and Gas Groups See ‘Some Common Ground’ in Biden Energy Plan (NY Times)
- U.S. Appoints Coordinator For Arctic Policy As Mineral Race Heats Up (Reuters)
- China Threatens Lone Climate Striker (Guardian UK)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- SEJ Backgrounder: Green New Deal Proposes Sweeping Economic Transformation (Society of Environmental Journalists)
- Explainer: The 'Green New Deal': Mobilizing for a just, prosperous, and sustainable economy (New Consensus)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page