IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: 2020 race loses climate justice warrior; Last year, the U.S. saw 14 weather disasters costing a billion dollars or more each; Australia's catastrophic bushfires cause $2 billion in damages; 2019 was the second hottest year ever recorded globally; PLUS: 150 arrested at Jane Fonda's 'Fire Drill Fridays' climate protest... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 2019 was a record year for ocean temperatures; Make the fossil fuel industry pay the $2 billion Bushfire Recovery Fund; 3 supertrees can protect us from climate collapse. But can we protect them?; Seeking environmental justice in California’s ‘diesel death zones’; U.S. flood risk model to be made publicly available in boon to homebuyers; Emails reveal Trump DOJ working closely with oil industry to stop climate liability lawsuits... PLUS: SSP3: The nightmare climate scenario that keeps scientists up at night... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Sen. Cory Booker ends 2020 Democratic presidential bid focused on environmental justice:
- Cory Booker was a candidate of grace in an ugly political climate (Washington Post)
- Addressing the Threat of Climate Change (Cory 2020)
- VIDEO: Cory Booker makes "environmental justice" central to his White House bid (CBS News)
- How Cory Booker would combat climate change (Politico, 9/3/2019)
- 2019 was second hottest year on record globally:
- 2019 second warmest year on record, ends hottest decade yet, says EU observatory (Climate Change News)
- It's official: 2019 was the second-hottest year on record (CNN):
The past five years and the last decade (2010-2019) were the warmest ever recorded, the report found, and 2019 was the hottest year Europe has ever endured.
- Earth posts second-hottest year on record to close out our warmest decade (Washington Post)
- 2019 Was Second-Wettest Year on Record in the U.S., Warmest Year in Alaska, NOAA Says (Weather Channel)
- Australia bushfire losses top $2 billion and counting:
- Firenadoes, ember attacks and megafires: Australia is seeing sci-fi weather (Washington Post)
- A ‘megafire’ measuring 1.5 million acres forms in Australia as bushfires merge (Washington Post)
- Economic cost of bushfires estimated at $2 billion and rising (Sydney Morning Herald)
- Climate change fueled the Australia fires. Now those fires are fueling climate change. (Grist)
- Tens of thousands march in Australian climate protests (The Hill)
- In Australia's Burning Forests, Signs We've Passed a Global Warming Tipping Point (Inside Climate News)
- U.S. saw 14 billion-dollar weather disasters in 2019:
- Assessing the U.S. Climate in 2019 (NOAA)
- VIDEO: Extreme weather and climate disasters cost the U.S. billions in 2019, NOAA reports (CBS News):
The United States experienced another year of extreme weather in 2019, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's annual U.S. climate assessment. While cold extremes and unusually heavy rains hit the central U.S., heat swelled across the Southeast and it was the warmest year on record in Alaska.
- U.S. Billion-Dollar Weather Disasters Doubled In Last Decade: Report (Reuters)
- U.S. Had 14 Weather Disasters Costing $1 Billion or More in 2019 (Claims Journal)
- 150+ arrested at Jane Fonda's 'Fire Drill Friday' climate action protest
- VIDEO: “Stop the Money Pipeline”: 150 Arrested at Protests Exposing Wall Street’s Link to Climate Crisis (Democracy Now!)
- Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen Arrested at Jane Fonda's Final DC Fire Drill Fridays Protest (EcoWatch)
- Jane Fonda Saved Her Best DC Fire Drill Friday for Last (Earther):
The concept of Fire Drill Fridays is simple: Use Fonda and her friends’ celebrity to draw attention to the climate crisis and young adults, indigenous groups, and others on the frontlines and have been fighting to get the public to give a shit. And toss in a few arrests to really drive the point home.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- 2019 Was a Record Year for Ocean Temperatures, Data Show (NY Times)
- SSP3: The Nightmare Climate Scenario That Keeps Scientists Up at Night (Earther)
- Make the Fossil Fuel Industry Pay the $2 Billion Bushfire Recovery Fund (EcoWatch)
- These 3 supertrees can protect us from climate collapse. But can we protect them? (Vox)
- Seeking environmental justice in California’s ‘diesel death zones’ (Grist)
- Critics Warn Trump's NEPA Rollback Could Hit Minorities, Poor Hardest (The Hill)
- Emails Reveal DOJ Working Closely with Oil Industry Against Climate Suits (Inside Climate News)
- Minnesota Court Rejects Three Polymet Permits, Sends Them Back To DNR (Minneapolis Star-Tribune)
- U.S. Flood Risk Model To Be Publicly Available In Boon For Homebuyers (Reuters)
- VIDEO: Acqua Alta: Floods exacerbated by climate change could destroy Venice (CBS News)
- Russian hackers reportedly targeted Ukrainian firm at center of impeachment (Guardian UK)
- Through song, passion and protest, Varshini Prakash’s Sunrise Movement is changing US climate politics (The Correspondent)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- This Is How Human Extinction Could Play Out (Rolling Stone)
- SEJ Backgrounder: Green New Deal Proposes Sweeping Economic Transformation (Society of Environmental Journalists)
- Explainer: The 'Green New Deal': Mobilizing for a just, prosperous, and sustainable economy (New Consensus)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page