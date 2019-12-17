IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Oil giant Exxon Mobil wins climate fraud case in New York; NOAA finds 'sweeping' changes underway in the Arctic; Extreme weather raising the risk of a global food crisis; PLUS: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' for 2019... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): John Kerry and the climate kids: a tale of 2 new strategies to fight climate change; How a closed-door meeting shows farmers are waking up on climate change; Greenland's ice sheet melting seven times faster than in 1990s; Getting rid of pollution improves public health a lot faster than you’d think; Warren proposes 'Blue New Deal' to protect oceans; L.A. is ditching coal, replacing it with another polluting fuel... PLUS: Key points from the EU's newly-released Green Deal... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Oil giant Exxon Mobil wins climate securities fraud case in New York:
- New York Loses Climate Change Fraud Case Against Exxon Mobil (NY Times):
After some four years of investigation and millions of pages of documents produced by the company, the judge said, attorney general Letitia James and her staff “failed to establish by a preponderance of the evidence” that Exxon violated the Martin Act, New York’s powerful legal tool against shareholder fraud, in the closely watched case.
- Exxon Prevails Over New York in Climate Accounting Case (Bloomberg)
- Exxon wins New York climate change fight (BBC)
- Exxon Wins New York Climate Change Fraud Case (NPR)
- Bad news in NOAA Arctic Report Card:
- 2019 Arctic Report Card: Visual highlights (NOAA)
- 2019 Arctic Report Card: At gateways to the Arctic, northern fish are retreating (NOAA)
- The Arctic may have crossed key threshold, emitting billions of tons of carbon into the air, in a long-dreaded climate feedback (Washington Post):
Especially noteworthy is the report’s conclusion that the Arctic already may have become a net emitter of planet-warming carbon emissions due to thawing permafrost, which would only accelerate global warming.
- Arctic Report Card 2019: Extreme Ice Loss, Dying Species as Global Warming Worsens (Inside Climate News):
The report walks through changes taking place across the region—how warming global temperatures lead to melting sea ice and decreased snow cover, which then contribute to further warming. How a warmer ocean is having myriad effects, like causing species to shift their ranges and making it harder for sea ice to form, as well as impacting weather at the mid-latitudes.
- Climate change hitting top U.S. fishery in the Arctic (Reuters)
- Alaska Cod Fishery Closes And Industry Braces For Ripple Effect (NPR)
- Extreme weather patterns raising risk of global food crisis:
- Amplified Rossby waves enhance risk of concurrent heatwaves in major breadbasket regions (Nature)
- Changing risks of simultaneous global breadbasket failure (Nature Climate Change)
- Extreme weather patterns are raising the risk of a global food crisis, and climate change will make this worse (Washington Post):
A key conclusion of one of the studies is that simultaneous heat extremes and resulting decreases in food production are possible in locations separated by thousands of miles..."We found an underexplored vulnerability in the food system: when these global scale wind patterns are in place, we see a twenty-fold increase in the risk of simultaneous heatwaves in major crop producing regions.”
- Climate change: Anger as protestors barred from UN talks (BBC)
- Greta Thunberg named Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year':
- TIME 2019 Person of the Year: Greta Thunberg (TIME):
For a moment, it’s as if Thunberg were the eye of a hurricane, a pool of resolve at the center of swirling chaos. In here, she speaks quietly. Out there, the entire natural world seems to amplify her small voice, screaming along with her. “We can’t just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow,” she says, tugging on the sleeve of her blue sweatshirt. “That is all we are saying.”
- FULL VIDEO: 'We No Longer Have Time:' Greta Thunberg Schools the World at UN Climate Talks (Earther)
- Greta mocks back: Trump after he mocks 16-year-old Greta Thunberg a day after she is named Time’s Person of the Year (Washington Post)
- VIDEO: How Greta Thunberg is using her fame to pressure world leaders to act on climate (Washington Post)
- “We are desperate for any sign of hope,” Greta Thunberg tells UN climate negotiators (Vox)
- VIDEO: A Swedish Teenager's Compelling Plea on Climate (Yale Climate Communications)
- Trump Jr. blasts Time for choosing Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year (Axios)
- Unprecedented protest rocks 'Kafkaesque' COP25 (National Observer)
- The US Is Once Again The Villain At The UN Climate Summit (Buzzfeed)
- COP25 climate summit: what happened during the first week? (Guardian UK)
- Australia's use of accounting loophole to meet Paris deal found to have no legal basis (Guardian UK)
- UN climate talks sputter on carbon market disputes (Politico)
