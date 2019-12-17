With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 12/10/2019, 9:57am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New heat wave exacerbates Australia's bushfires, now raging out of control; Oceans losing oxygen, thanks to man-made global warming; Bankrupt PG&E reaches $13.5 billion settlement with victims of deadly Northern California fires; PLUS: Tens of thousands of young climate activists pressure U.N. climate summit to get moving... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How do we pay for a zero-emissions economy?; 1.9 billion at risk from mountain water shortages; Extreme weather patterns raising risk of a global food crisis; Alaska cod fishery closes, industry braces for ripple effect; Texas cancer cluster near Houston creosote site; Las Vegas groundwater management plan succeeding, but overpumping issues loom; Fractured forests endangering wildlife; FPL's Turkey Point first US nuclear plant to get license out to 80 years... PLUS: Hundreds of new wells dry up one of Arizona's most precious rivers... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

