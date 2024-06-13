IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: In parts of the U.S., air conditioning can't keep up with extreme heat, and a big one is coming over the next week; Record rain triggers flash flooding from Sarasota to Spain to China; New York passes law requiring oil companies to pay for climate change damages; PLUS: Renewable energy in the U.S. has delivered $250 billion in health benefits... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Amid record-breaking heat wave, researchers step up warnings about risks extreme temperatures pose to children; Dangerous heat wave tests Puerto Ricans’ ability to survive the latest power outages; Biofuel refineries are releasing toxic air pollutants in the US farm communities; Air in Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’ likely more toxic than previously thought; How Biden beat the clock on big environmental regulations; The 'one simple trick' Paris used to reduce air pollution 40% ahead of Olympics... PLUS: Reported birth of rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone park fulfills Lakota prophecy... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Extreme heat wave forecast for Central, Eastern U.S.:
- Serious heat wave to scorch the East next week. Maps show areas at risk. (Washington Post/MSN)
- Life-threatening heat heading to East Coast: Latest maps (ABC News):
Doctors recommend taking excessive heat warnings seriously. There are hundreds of deaths each year in the U.S. due to excessive heat, according to CDC WONDER, an online database, and scientists caution that the actual number of heat-related deaths is likely higher.
- Record-threatening heat wave to expand across the U.S. (Axios):
The Climate Prediction Center is predicting the heat threat is likely to continue across the East through the end of June, and build once again in the West and Southwest.
- 2023 set a record for U.S. heat deaths. Why 2024 could be even deadlier (AP)
- VIDEO: Climate experts say to expect more broken heat records (AP)
- Guardian: Air conditioners can't keep up with more intense heat waves:
- 'It's unbearable': in ever-hotter US cities, air conditioning is no longer enough (Guardian):
Record-breaking temperatures in the last few years shatter the myth that air conditioning alone will keep people safe...
- AP analysis finds 2023 set record for US heat deaths, killing in areas that used to handle the heat (AP)
- South Florida hit by 'rain bomb,' dangerous flash floods:
- VIDEO: Sarasota sets record for most rainfall in 1 hour (Jeff Beradelli, WFLA)
- Florida governor declares emergency as heavy rains flood state's south (Axkois)
- "Extreme" flood risk continues in South Florida after Wednesday deluge (Axios)
- After a rare flash flood emergency, Florida prepares for more heavy rainfall (AP)
- Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill that deletes climate change from state law (NPR)
- 'Rain bombs' hit across the world on the same day:
- State of 'catastrophe' as downpours hit Chile (Phys.org)
- Floods and heatwaves tear through Europe as popular holiday destinations in Spain and Greece hit (ITV)
- Planes grounded as sudden storm floods runways at Spanish airport (CNN)
- VIDEO: Dramatic moment trapped motorist airlifted to safety as flooding devastates Murcia in Spain (Evening Standard/MSN)
- Rain and shine: Northern China swelters in heatwave as torrential downpours soak the south (Channel News Asia)
- Foreboding preview: Global spate of weather extremes precedes risky summer (Axios)
- Economic costs of flood damage rise:
- Flooding expected to cost U.S. billions as risks mount (Axios/MSN):
The report finds that human-caused climate change is boosting flood risks, given that heavy precipitation is becoming more frequent and intense, and coastal sea levels are rising.
- Flooding costs US billions of dollars per year; the true costs may be underreported: (The Hill)
- Welch outlines new report on cost of flooding, will visit Miller Farm in Vernon & floodplain restoration in Brattleboro (Vermont Biz)
- Report: Flooding Costs the U.S. Between $179.8 and $496.0 Billion Each Year (Senate Joint Economic Committee)
- NY State legislature approves 'Polluters Pay' Superfund law:
- New York Legislature Passes Climate Change Superfund Act (ENR)
- New York lawmakers pass ‘Climate Superfund’ bill (E&E News):
By charging for historic emissions from an 18-year period, proponents predict fossil fuel companies will be unable to pass costs to consumers as they compete with companies that aren’t billed. They hope the measure provides momentum for other states to act.
- NY Gov. Hochul 'Must Sign' Climate Change Superfund Act (Common Dreams)
- State "Climate Superfund" Bills: What You Need to Know (Sabin Center for Climate Change Law, Columbia Univ.)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
Share article...
- Amid Record-Breaking Heat Wave, Researchers Step Up Warnings About Risks Extreme Temperatures Pose to Children (Inside Climate News)
- Dangerous Heat Wave Tests Puerto Ricans’ Ability To Survive The Latest Power Outages (Huffington Post)
- Biofuel Refineries Are Releasing Toxic Air Pollutants in US Farm Communities (Inside Climate News)
- Air in Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’ likely more toxic than previously thought (Guardian)
- How Biden beat the clock on big environmental regs (E&E News)
- Climate-Driven Summer Heat Is Already Impacting Outdoor Recreation (Sierra Magazine)
- Heat Waves Are Making Restaurant Kitchens Unsafe. Workers Are Fighting Back. (Grist)
- Billion-Dollar Weather Disasters Are Soaring Again This Year. Here’s Why. (Washington Post)
- VIDEO: Fighting climate change is powering the U.S. economy (Jeff Berardelli, WFLA)
- Reported birth of rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone park fulfills Lakota prophecy (AP)
- The ‘One simple trick’ Paris used to reduce air pollution 40% ahead of Olympics (Electrek)
- El Niño is over, and La Niña is likely to be next, NOAA says (Axios)
- Here’s How We Know That Vermont’s New Climate Law Will Work (The New Republic)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- Texas’ First Flood Plan Estimates 5 Million Live In Flood-Prone Areas (Texas Tribune)
- How Reviving Medieval Farming Offers Wildlife An Unexpected Haven (Guardian)
- VIDEO: PBS Newshour on Extreme Heat Across the Planet (This Is Not Cool blog)
- What to do when facing extended summer power outages (AP)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- 'In A Word, Horrific': Trump's Extreme Anti-Environment Blueprint (Guardian)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)