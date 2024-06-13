With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 6/13/2024, 10:41am PT  


IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: In parts of the U.S., air conditioning can't keep up with extreme heat, and a big one is coming over the next week; Record rain triggers flash flooding from Sarasota to Spain to China; New York passes law requiring oil companies to pay for climate change damages; PLUS: Renewable energy in the U.S. has delivered $250 billion in health benefits... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Amid record-breaking heat wave, researchers step up warnings about risks extreme temperatures pose to children; Dangerous heat wave tests Puerto Ricans’ ability to survive the latest power outages; Biofuel refineries are releasing toxic air pollutants in the US farm communities; Air in Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’ likely more toxic than previously thought; How Biden beat the clock on big environmental regulations; The 'one simple trick' Paris used to reduce air pollution 40% ahead of Olympics... PLUS: Reported birth of rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone park fulfills Lakota prophecy... and much, MUCH more! ...

