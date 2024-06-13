Now celebrating 15 YEARS of Green News Report!

And 20 YEARS of The BRAD BLOG! Green News Report The BRAD BLOG, BradCast and Green News Report remain independent and 100% reader and listener supported in Please helpandremainand 100% reader and listener supported in our 21st YEAR!!! ONE TIME ONLY

any amount you like... $

MONTHLY SUPPORT

any amount you like... $

OR VIA SNAIL MAIL

Make check out to...

Brad Friedman/BRAD BLOG

7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Latest Featured Reports | Thursday, June 13, 2024

The Corrupt Anti-Abortion TX-to-SCOTUS Legal Mill Pipeline: 'BradCast' 6/13/24 Guest: Salon's Amanda Marcotte; Also: Dems outperform in OH Special Election; Brad gets COVID again goddammit...

'Green News Report' 6/13/24 w/ Brad & Desi Heat wave coming to much of U.S., cooling systems can't keep up; Record rain from Sarasota to Spain to China; NY passes law to charge Big Oil for climate damage... Previous GNRs: 6/11/24 - 6/6/24 - Archives...

Life With COVID What goes around comes around. Again...

Hunter Biden's Conviction and Donald Trump's Weaponized Ignorance: 'BradCast' 6/11/24 Also: Biden rising in polls; The fall of Alex Jones' corrupt empire; Producers pull phony '2000 Mules' doc; More GOP voter fraud...

'Green News Report' 6/11/24 w/ Brad & Desi Big win for far-right in EU, climate action in crosshairs; NY Guv halts NYC congestion pricing; PLUS: Biden's new mileage rules save consumers money, combat climate change... Previous GNRs: 6/6/24 - 6/4/24 - Archives...

After Trump Verdict, GOPers Suddenly Warm to Voting for Felons: 'BradCast' 6/10/24 Listeners call in with explanations; Also: U.N. Security Council approves Biden's Israel/Hamas ceasefire plan; Europe moves toward far-right in EU elections...

Sunday 'Antifa' Toons THIS WEEK: 80 Years Later ... Fascism Returns ... How Laws Work ... Summer Forecast ... And much more to be proud terrified of in our latest weekly collection...

How SCOTUS Has Been Undermining American Democracy for 50 Years: 'BradCast' 6/6/24 Guest: Prof. Joshua Douglas; Also: Bannon's prison date; U.N. chief: Ban fossil fuel ads...

'Green News Report' 6/6/24 w/ Brad & Desi The hottest 12 months ever recorded; ; Heat deaths in U.S. hit a new record in 2023; World's largest solar farm now online -- in China; PLUS: The U.N. Sec.-Gen's message to the world... Previous GNRs: 6/4/24 - 5/23/24 - Archives...

What Happens in Texas Does NOT Stay in Texas: 'BradCast' 6/5/24 Guest: Andrea Grimes warns of TX GOP's insane new party platform, as underplayed by mainstream media; Also: Election results from MT, NJ, NM, SD, IA, DC...

GOP's Absurd 'Weaponization of Justice' Hoax Continues: 'BradCast' 6/4/24 Also: Indicted Menendez to run as indie in NJ; 2020 Fake Elector plot indictments in WI; Biden will be on OH ballot after all, convicted felon Trump may not be on WA's...

'Green News Report' 6/4/24 Brutal India heat; Power outages double in U.S.; Mexico elects a climate scientist; PLUS: VT's new first-in-nation law requires Big Oil to pay up for climate damages...

GUILTY (x 34)!: NY Trump Trial Conviction Ketchup Show!: 'BradCast' 6/3/24 Guests: Salon's Heather Digby Parton, DKos' Keith Barber; Also: We're back! With more COVID! And Mexico elects first female (Jewish, climate scientist) Prez...

Sunday 'Guilty Pleasure' Toons THIS WEEK: 34 for 45! A Special Presidential Felons Collector's Edition of the week's very best political toons!...

Sunday 'Red Flag' Toons THIS WEEK: The Alito Stomp ... Brave, Sir Donald ... Darling Nikki ... Uncle Sam's Toast ... And more warnings in the wind of our latest weekly toons...