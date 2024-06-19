IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme heat intensifies across Eastern U.S. as Tropical Storm Alberto kicks off hurricane season; Deadly wildfires force evacuations in New Mexico; Delhi, India and Saudi Arabia hit astonishing record temperatures; PLUS: U.S. schools grapple with the impacts of extreme heat... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Summer of extreme heat could worsen FEMA disaster funding shortfall; UN food chief: Poorest areas have zero harvests left; Billion-dollar weather disasters are soaring again this year. Here’s why; Miami is entering a state of unreality; Dr. Michael Mann on heatwaves: 'No economy on a dead planet'; The delusion of advanced plastic recycling using pyrolysis... PLUS: US acknowledges Northwest dams have devastated the region’s Native tribes... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Extreme heat wave deepens across U.S.:
- Maps show "hot, hot heat" headed to Northeast U.S. (CBS News/MSN)
- The Maine Event: Heat Warning a First in Far North (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Multiple temperature records tied during Maine heat wave (Bangor Daily News)
- What makes this heat wave so risky (Axios)
- What to know about this week’s massive heatwave and how to stay safe (AP)
- Explainer: How climate change fuels extreme heat worldwide (Reuters)
- Why this week’s heat wave could be next summer’s normal (The Hill/MSN)
- Tropical Storm Alberto kicks of Atlantic hurricane season:
- Alberto weakens to tropical depression over northern Mexico, 3 children dead (Reuters/MSN)
- Tropical Storm Alberto batters northeastern Mexico and Texas (Yale Climate Communications):
The Atlantic season’s first tropical storm was bringing moderate to major flooding to the Texas coast and dropping heavy rains in Mexico.
- Texas faces flooding and heavy rain from Alberto as it makes landfall in Mexico (NBC News/MSN)
- North Texas first responders mobilize as Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration; Alberto now a tropical depression (Weather Channel):
Residents along the coast said they were using Alberto as a practice run for what's forecast to be a busy hurricane season. "We thought it was going to be worse than what it is. And we, you know, put batteries in our flashlights. We, you know, had our cell phones charged and our battery banks filled and did all that just in case, because you never know," said Corpus Christi resident Lana Montuori.
- New Mexico hit by estreme fire and rain:
- After wildfires ravage Ruidoso, New Mexico, leaving 2 dead, floods swamp area (USA Today/MSN)
- 7,000 residents of Ruidoso, New Mexico ordered to evacuate due to wildfire: ‘GO NOW’ (UK Independent/MSN)
- Live updates: NM Gov. Grisham: Cause of Ruidoso fire under investigation, avoid speculation (El Paso Times)
- 2nd death reported as South Fork Fire continues to burn NW of Ruidoso (KCBD-Lubbock)
- Moisture from Tropical Storm Alberto might give New Mexico some relief from wildfires (CBS-Phoenix)
- FDA issues warning against PNW shelffish consumption:
- Things to know about FDA warning on paralytic shellfish poisoning in Pacific Northwest (AP):
The warning says to avoid oysters and bay clams harvested from Netarts and Tillamook bays in northern Oregon since May 28, as well as shellfish harvested from areas around Willapa Bay in southern Washington since May 26...Shellfish harvested from those areas during that period were distributed beyond Oregon and Washington to Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, New York. The FDA has warned restaurants and retailers in those states not to serve it.
- FDA warns some oysters and clams from Pacific Northwest could be contaminated with paralytic shellfish toxins (NBC News)
- Death toll from heat stroke soars during hajj pilgrimage:
- Hajj death toll tops 1,000 after extreme heat: AFP tally (AFP/Yahoo News)
- Hundreds died during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia amid intense heat, officials say (AP)
- At least 550 Muslims die at Hajj - as temperatures at Mecca hit 51.8C (Sky News)
- Delhi, India hits all-time hottest overnight tempeprature record:
- Delhi records hottest night ever as relentless heatwave claims five lives (UK Independent/Yahoo News)
- Highest minimum temperature: Why Delhi’s warm nights are cause of worry (Indian Express)
- Millions sweltering under extreme heat worldwide as summer arrives (Reuters)
- VIDEO: India's Delhi records all-time temperature high of 52.3°C (DW News/YouTube)
- Children affected more by exterme heat than adults, reseaerchers warn:
- Amid Record-Breaking Heat Wave, Researchers Step Up Warnings About Risks Extreme Temperatures Pose to Children (Inside Climate News):
"Children are not little adults...Children and infants, especially the way that their bodies work, is different. Infants do not have the same ability to sweat. The way that their lungs work, the way that their heart pumps blood, all of those things—their bodies respond in a different way to heat. So it’s especially important that we try to protect them from heat waves and elevated temperatures to the best of our ability."
- For Pregnant People, Heat Waves Bring An Increased Risk of Preterm and Early Term Babies, Study Finds (Inside Climate News):
Researchers noted that the threat was even more pronounced for the youngest and oldest mothers, and among those who are members of racial and ethnic minority groups.
- Heat waves increase the number of risky, premature births (Vox)
- Extreme Heat While Pregnant Could Mean Lifelong Health Issues For Your Child (Science Alert)
- Schools grapple with extreme heat:
- VIDEO: Cities face record-high temperatures as intense heat impacts schools still in session (CBS News)
- It’s Getting Hot in Here: Without Air Conditioning, Students and Staff Suffer (NEA):
Hot classrooms are highly detrimental to student learning. In school buildings without working HVAC systems, they are also a public health issue.
- ‘Good Morning America’ features CCI study on how climate change is overheating U.S. schools (Center for Climate Integrity)
- Report: Crisis in America's classrooms --- hotter days, higher costs (Center for Climate Integrity)
