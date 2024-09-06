Now celebrating 15 YEARS of Green News Report!

Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, June 9, 2024

How SCOTUS Has Been Undermining American Democracy for 50 Years: 'BradCast' 6/6/24 Guest: Prof. Joshua Douglas; Also: Bannon's prison date; U.N. chief: Ban fossil fuel ads...

'Green News Report' 6/6/24 w/ Brad & Desi The hottest 12 months ever recorded; ; Heat deaths in U.S. hit a new record in 2023; World's largest solar farm now online -- in China; PLUS: The U.N. Sec.-Gen's message to the world... Previous GNRs: 6/4/24 - 5/23/24 - Archives...

What Happens in Texas

Does NOT Stay in Texas:

'BradCast' 6/5/24 Guest: Andrea Grimes warns about the TX GOP's insane new party platform, as being underplayed by mainstream media; Also: Election results from MT, NJ, NM, SD, IA, DC...

GOP's Absurd 'Weaponization of Justice' Hoax Continues: 'BradCast' 6/4/24 Also: Indicted Menendez applies for indie run in NJ; New 2020 Fake Elector plot indictments in WI; Biden will be on OH ballot after all, convicted felon Trump may not be on WA's...

'Green News Report' 6/4/24 w/ Brad & Desi Brutal India heat; Power outages have doubled in U.S.; Mexico elects a climate scientist; PLUS: Vermont's new first-in-nation law requires Big Oil to pay up for climate damages... Previous GNRs: 5/23/24 - 5/16/24 - Archives...

GUILTY (x 34)!: Our NY Trump Trial Conviction Ketchup Show!: 'BradCast' 6/3/24 Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, attorney Keith Barber of Daily Kos; Also: We're back! With more COVID! And Mexico elects first female (Jewish, climate scientist) Prez...

Sunday 'Guilty Pleasure' Toons THIS WEEK: 34 for 45! A Special Presidential Felons Collector's Edition of the week's very best political toons!...

Sunday 'Red Flag' Toons THIS WEEK: The Alito Stomp ... Brave, Sir Donald ... Darling Nikki ... Uncle Sam's Toast ... And more warnings blowing in the wind of our latest collection of the week's best toons...

Alito's an Insurrection Supporter. So, What Are Dems Gonna Do?: 'BradCast' 5/23/24 Also: SCOTUS allows SC racial gerrymander; OH still blocking Biden from ballot; Smartmatic says Newsmax destroyed evidence; Biden cancels still more student debt...

'Green News Report' 5/23/24 w/ Brad & Desi Extreme weather unleashes disasters from Iowa to Mexico; DeSantis signs 'Don't Say Climate Change' law in FL; PLUS: Study finds microplastics in human testicles... Previous GNRs: 5/16/24 - 5/14/24 - Archives...

Trump Trial Ketchup: Costello Fails, Trump Bails, Defense Rests: 'BradCast' 5/22/24 Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, attorney Keith Barber of Daily Kos; Also: Election results and problem reports from KY, OR, GA, CA and MD...

Trump Dark Money Group Dumping Tens of Millions on Racist, Transphobic Disinfo Ads: 'BradCast' 5/21/24 Guest: Victoria Cadostin; Also: Rudy arraigned in AZ; Trump defense rests in NY; More...

Sunday 'I Scream Cohen' Toons THIS WEEK: Unethical Lying Sleazebags ... The Death of Satire ... Trains are Real ... And many more primal screams in our latest collection of the week's best toons...

FEC Repubs Vote to Allow Campaign Donor Anonymity: 'BradCast' 5/16/24 Guest: Public Citizen's Craig Holman; Also: Two (generally) encouraging SCOTUS rulings on CFPB funding and a second Black-majority U.S. House district in LA...