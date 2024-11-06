IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Far-right parties win big in European Union parliamentary elections, with climate action in the crosshairs; New York Governor halts first-in-nation congestion pricing in New York City; PLUS: Biden Administration tightens mileage rules to save consumers money and combat climate change... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Port of Baltimore shipping channel fully reopens more than 2 months after bridge collapse; The world agreed to ban dangerous pollutants known as HFCs, and it’s working; Water and chemical industries challenge Biden’s PFAS drinking water rule; Carbon Capture will extend oil production by 84 years, industry study finds; Tornadoes shifting east in the US, study finds, putting more people at risk... PLUS: The Plastics We Breathe: every time you take a breath, you could be inhaling microplastics.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Far-right parties win big in E.U. parliamentary elections, with climate action in the crosshairs:
- Europe’s Swing to the Right Threatens Global Climate Policy (Inside Climate News):
But five years later, as Europeans again go to the polls this week, an anti-environment backlash largely orchestrated and financed by fossil fuel companies and related industries is threatening some of those policies.
- Green party losses in EU elections raise concerns over Green Deal (Guardian):
Green parties have shed seats in the European elections, provisional results suggest, raising fears that the continent may be on the verge of weakening its climate ambitions.
- Fears for Green Deal as number of MEPs from climate-denying parties set to rise(Guardian):
The new European parliament is on course to have more politicians from parties that deny climate science and fewer from parties that want to cut pollution faster...Analysts say far-right gains are unlikely to unravel Green Deal policies put in place over the past five years but may dampen support for bringing the continent’s policies in line with what scientists say is needed to stop the planet from heating by 1.5C (2.7F) above preindustrial levels.
- Cost of going green sparks backlash from Europe's voters (BBC)
- Explainer: From trade to climate, five takeaways from the EU election (Reuters):
The EU spent the last five years passing a bumper package of clean energy and CO2-cutting laws to hit its 2030 targets, and those policies will be hard to undo. But a more climate-sceptical EU Parliament could attempt to add loopholes to weaken those laws...including the bloc's 2035 phase-out of the sale of new combustion engine cars, which faced criticism during the EU election campaign.
- Italy's far-right PM Meloni slowing down solar energy rollout:
- Giorgia Meloni puts brakes on Italy’s solar energy rollout (Financial Times):
[Meloni's] coalition is putting the brakes on the rollout of solar panels on farmland, which Meloni has described as a "threat to our food sovereignty" — a claim refuted by some farmers and solar energy experts...Many farmers scoff at such claims, pointing out that not all land zoned for agriculture is viable for crops, particularly in places where there is no irrigation..."Photovoltaics are a salvation for us — a gift from the heavens," Bocchicchio said.
- Italy’s Premier Meloni gets domestic, European boost from EU election win (AP)
- NY Gov. Hochul halts first-in-the-nation congestion pricing in NYC:
- Kathy Hochul’s Last-Minute Congestion Pricing Flip-flop (New York Magazine):
After a yearslong fight, the path toward congestion pricing in New York City finally seemed clear. The federal government had given its final approval. The city had painstakingly come up with exemptions for certain groups...
- VIDEO: Hochul still 'committed' to MTA improvements despite congestion pricing pause (ABC 7-New York)
- VIDEO: Congestion pricing in New York City indefinitely postponed (ABC 7-New York):
The move marks a stunning reversal for public transit advocates who had championed the tolls as a way of raising billions of dollars for New York's beleaguered subway and commuter rail systems while reducing traffic in the city's streets.
- Big Auto And The Death Of Traffic Congestion Reform (Lever News):
Before her eleventh-hour decision to reverse course and "indefinitely pause" a landmark plan to charge drivers higher prices for clogging up Manhattan streets, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) received $36,000 from lobbyists for state automobile dealers. Half of that money came from a lobbying group that opposed congestion pricing, citing "consequences for dealers and the thousands of people they employ."
- Hochul Ditches $10K Car Dealer Fundraiser Amid Congestion Pricing Uproar (NYC Streets Blog):
"I'm glad it was put on hold," said Mark Resende, a New Jersey resident who works at the Jaguar Land Rover dealership on the West Side of Manhattan. "For someone like me who drives into the city every day, that’s obvious. Because now instead of having to pay $15 a day, I'm not paying anything."
- Biden DOT tightens mileage rules on cars, truck, SUVs:
- U.S. Tightens Car Mileage Rules, Part of Strategy to Fight Climate Change (NY Times):
The new measure requires automakers to achieve an average of 65 miles per gallon for all the car models they sell by 2031.
- Biden administration sets 50 miles per gallon fuel economy standard for 2031 (Washington Post/MSN):
The rules, issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, call for improvements over a five-year span starting with 2027 models, and are projected to cut fuel consumption by 70 billion gallons of gasoline by 2050. The fuel savings translate into about $600 less in gas costs over the life of a new vehicle, NHTSA projects.
- US raises truck, SUV fuel economy rules, much less than first proposed (Rueters)
- Real-World Mileage Standard for New Vehicles Rising to 38 Mpg in 2031 Under New Biden Rule (AP)
- EPA issues new auto rules aimed at cutting carbon emissions, boosting electric vehicles and hybrids (AP)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
Share article...
- Port of Baltimore shipping channel fully reopens more than 2 months after bridge collapse (CNN)
- The world agreed to ban this dangerous pollutant — and it’s working: For the first time ever, researchers have detected a significant dip in atmospheric levels of HFCs (Washington Post)
- Creating a throw-away culture: How companies ingrained plastics in modern life (NPR)
- Water, Chemical Industries Challenge Biden’s PFAS Drinking Water Rule (The Hill)
- Carbon Capture Will Extend Oil Production by 84 Years, Industry Study Finds (DesSmog Blog)
- Tornadoes Shifting East In The US, Study Finds, Putting More People At Risk (Washington Post)
- The Plastics We Breathe: Every time you take a breath, you could be inhaling microplastics. (Washington Post)
- New BYD Hybrid Can Drive Non-Stop for More Than 2,000 Kilometers (Bloomberg/Yahoo News)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- Texas’ First Flood Plan Estimates 5 Million Live In Flood-Prone Areas (Texas Tribune)
- How Reviving Medieval Farming Offers Wildlife An Unexpected Haven (Guardian)
- VIDEO: PBS Newshour on Extreme Heat Across the Planet (This Is Not Cool blog)
- What to do when facing extended summer power outages (AP)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- 'In A Word, Horrific': Trump's Extreme Anti-Environment Blueprint (Guardian)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- These are the places most at risk from record-breaking heat waves as the planet warms (CNN)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)