With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 6/11/2024, 10:35am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Far-right parties win big in European Union parliamentary elections, with climate action in the crosshairs; New York Governor halts first-in-nation congestion pricing in New York City; PLUS: Biden Administration tightens mileage rules to save consumers money and combat climate change... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Port of Baltimore shipping channel fully reopens more than 2 months after bridge collapse; The world agreed to ban dangerous pollutants known as HFCs, and it’s working; Water and chemical industries challenge Biden’s PFAS drinking water rule; Carbon Capture will extend oil production by 84 years, industry study finds; Tornadoes shifting east in the US, study finds, putting more people at risk... PLUS: The Plastics We Breathe: every time you take a breath, you could be inhaling microplastics.... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...