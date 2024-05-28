Brad Friedman Byon 5/28/2024, 11:18am PT

We mentioned it on our final shows of the week last week, but, since I understand there may be even more news than usual this week, I just wanted to reiterate that both The BradCast and Green News Report are off this week for a previously scheduled break.

Perfect timing? Depends on the way one looks at it. In any event, we're back next week. Come what may. Feel free to use the Comments section here as an Open Thread until then. -- Brad

P.S. We appreciate any hits to the tip jar during the interim to help keep our Prius tank filled. Thanks in advance!



