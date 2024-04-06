With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Dangerous heat smothers much of India; Power outages in the U.S. have doubled over the last twenty years; Mexico elects its first female president - a climate scientist; PLUS: Vermont enacts first-in-the-nation Polluter Pays law, requiring Big Oil to pay for climate damages... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Atlanta water woes extend into fourth day; Florida Insurance Crisis Update: Hurricane Season Edition; UNICEF: Children in Afghanistan affected by ongoing flash floods; 2023 set a new record for US heat deaths; Trump tells oil donors he will fast-track their merger deals; Electric cars are suddenly becoming affordable; How oil companies manipulate journalists... PLUS: How reviving medieval farming offers wildlife an unexpected haven

... and much, MUCH more! ...

