IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Dangerous heat smothers much of India; Power outages in the U.S. have doubled over the last twenty years; Mexico elects its first female president - a climate scientist; PLUS: Vermont enacts first-in-the-nation Polluter Pays law, requiring Big Oil to pay for climate damages... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Atlanta water woes extend into fourth day; Florida Insurance Crisis Update: Hurricane Season Edition; UNICEF: Children in Afghanistan affected by ongoing flash floods; 2023 set a new record for US heat deaths; Trump tells oil donors he will fast-track their merger deals; Electric cars are suddenly becoming affordable; How oil companies manipulate journalists... PLUS: How reviving medieval farming offers wildlife an unexpected haven
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Memorial day weekend storms wreak havoc in multiple states:
- Live updates: At least 23 killed in tornado-spawning storms sweeping central US (CNN):
At least 23 people, including four children, are dead in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kentucky and Alabama after severe weather and tornadoes struck the central United States...The sprawling storms on Sunday created the most active severe storm day of the year..."We both feel very lucky to be alive cause for a moment there I thought we weren't gonna be able to hold it together," he added.
- At least 26 killed across 8 states during Memorial Day weekend severe weather outbreak (Fox Weather):
At least 26 people were killed during a severe weather outbreak over Memorial Day weekend that produced tornadoes, tennis ball-sized hail, damaging winds and power outages for thousands across America's heartland.
- Power outages rising across the US and will get worse:
- Weather-related Power Outages Rising (Climate Central)
- Weather-related power outages are getting worse. What will it take to keep the lights on as America's grid gets thrashed? (CNN):
"Our (power) infrastructure was built for the weather of the past," Michael Webber, a professor of engineering at the University of Texas said. "It wasn't built for the weather of the future, and the weather of the future is already here."
- Power outage-causing storms are on the rise. That's already impacting food insecurity (Salon)
- Where heat waves might cause blackouts: Look up your area (Washington Post):
Large swaths of California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas are projected to have to endure more than four months every year in which the temperature will be high enough to compromise power transformers, new research shows. As a result, blackouts caused by overheated electrical equipment could become more frequent by mid-century.
- Atlantic hurricane season starts with record ocean temperatures:
- Unprecedented ocean temperatures make this hurricane season especially dangerous (USA Today/MSN)
- 2024 Atlantic hurricane season begins and it's expected to be a busy one (Fox Weather/MSN)
- Dangerous heat smothers India:
- Deaths mount and water rationed as India faces record heat (Washington Post/MSN)
- New Delhi Sweats Through Its Hottest Recorded Day (NY Times):
For weeks now, temperatures in several states in northern India have been well over 110, and hospitals have been reporting a rise in heatstroke.
- Heatstroke kills 33 polling staff in a state on last day of India election (Al Jazeera):
While several people have died during the intense heatwave, dozens dying in one day marks an especially grim toll.
- India's scorching heat and lack of water leave Delhi's poor to suffer worst of climate crisis (CNN)
- India installs nearly 5 times more solar in 2024 than in all of 2023:
- India Sets New Record with 10 GW Solar Capacity Installed in Q1 2024 (Ornate Solar)
- India adds record 10 GW of solar capacity in Q1 2024, marking almost 400% YoY increase (Zee Business)
- Britain: wind energy overtakes fossil gas for electricity:
- British wind power overtakes gas for the first time in Q1 2023 - report (Reuters):
"There are still many hurdles to reaching a completely fossil fuel-free grid, but wind out supplying gas for the first time is a genuine milestone event," said Iain Staffell of Imperial College London and lead author of the report.
- Wind is main source of UK electricity for first time (BBC)
- Mexico elects its first female president, a climate scientist:
- Claudia Sheinbaum promises to govern for all. Here are the challenges she'll face (CNN)
- She is set to be Mexico's first female president. But who is Claudia Sheinbaum? (CNN)
- A Climate Scientist Is Voted President of an Oil Country. Now What? (NY Times)
- Mexico smothered by heat, Mexico City could run out of water within weeks
- Mexico faces triple threats of drought, water shortages and deadly heat wave (Axios/MSN)
- Mexico City could run out of water in a month unless it rains (Business Insider)
- Mexico hit with relentless, deadly heatwave (Le Monde):
At least 61 deaths in Mexico have been attributed to the calamitous heat wave that has baked the country for over a month, authorities said on Monday, with record-breaking temperatures exacting a severe toll on both human life and the natural environment.
- Mexico City is running out of water, forcing many to ration (Axios):
Experts say that by June parts of the city's central valley could reach "day zero," when there isn't enough water to pump out to the city, even if the typical rainy season starts that month...A new report from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and group Agua Capital urges authorities, private companies and residents to immediately adopt mitigation strategies...
- Why Mexico City's thirst is causing it to sink (Washington Post/MSN)
- Vermont becomes first state to enact Polluter Pays law:
- Vermont just became the first state to try to make big oil pay for climate damages (Vermont Public Radio):
Vermont has become the first state in the country to create a "Climate Superfund" after Republican Gov. Phil Scott allowed the major climate bill to become law without his signature.
- Vermont becomes 1st state to require oil companies to pay for climate change damages (AP)
- AUDIO: Climate Superfund Act would make oil companies pay for climate damages in Vermont (Vermont Public Radio, 1/24/2024:
"I don't know where else the victim pays," [Sen. Dick Sears, a Democrat from Bennington County] says. "I've dealt with criminal justice laws on judiciary for years, and everywhere, the victim is not the one that's responsible to pay, it's the offender. And here, for some reason, with these major companies, they aren't required to pay the victim."
- California can make climate polluters pay for the mess they have made of Earth (The Editorial Board, LA Times)
