Follow @GreenNewsReport









IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme weather unleashes disasters from Iowa to Mexico; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 'Don't Say Climate Change' law; Oakland, CA first school district in U.S. to switch to all-electric school buses; PLUS: Study finds microplastics in human testicles... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): What to do when facing extended summer power outages; NOAA forecasts extraordinarily busy Atlantic hurricane season; Wildfire weather is increasing in California and much of the U.S., report finds; Alaskan rivers turning orange due to climate change, study finds; US says cyberattacks against water supplies are rising, and utilities need to do more to stop them; Chinese battery maker says mining no longer needed after 2042, as recycling takes over... PLUS: California can make climate polluters pay for the mess they have made of Earth... and much, MUCH more! ...

