IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme weather unleashes disasters from Iowa to Mexico; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 'Don't Say Climate Change' law; Oakland, CA first school district in U.S. to switch to all-electric school buses; PLUS: Study finds microplastics in human testicles... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): What to do when facing extended summer power outages; NOAA forecasts extraordinarily busy Atlantic hurricane season; Wildfire weather is increasing in California and much of the U.S., report finds; Alaskan rivers turning orange due to climate change, study finds; US says cyberattacks against water supplies are rising, and utilities need to do more to stop them; Chinese battery maker says mining no longer needed after 2042, as recycling takes over... PLUS: California can make climate polluters pay for the mess they have made of Earth... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Extreme storms leave trail of destruction across Iowa:
- Tornadoes killed 5 and injured dozens in Iowa. Here’s what they found after the storm (AP)
- 'Long road ahead' after deadly tornadoes slam Iowa (USA Today)
- After deadly Iowa tornadoes, Greenfield surveys storm damage and destruction (Washington Post/MSN)
- The US is in the middle of an exceptional tornado streak. Here’s what it looks like (CNN):
A tornado frenzy is ongoing in the United States. At least one has been reported every day since the morning of April 25 in Salt Lake City – a more than two-week streak – and there have been hundreds. April and May are typically the busiest months for tornadoes in the US, Earth’s tornado epicenter, but the pace since April has been exceptional...A tornado has been reported every day for two weeks straight.
- Powerful tornado topples wind turbines in US: Experts say such destruction is 'extremely rare' (EuroNews)
- Houston post-storm cleanup underway as stifling heat wave sets in:
- Houston heats up as 130K-plus still without power Tuesday after storm that caused at least eight deaths (Houston Public Media)
- At least 7 dead after hurricane-force winds pound Houston as power outages persist amid rising temperatures (CNN)
- The Central American link to Houston's disaster (Axios)
- What to do when facing extended summer power outages (AP)
- What is a derecho? Explaining the unusual storm that battered Houston. (Houston Public Media)
- Thousands of Windows Shattered as Storm Reshapes Houston Skyline, Repairs Set for Lengthy Delays (Houston Chronicle)
- Mexico roasts in extended heat wave, drought:
- 'Heat dome' leads to sweltering temperatures in Mexico, Central America and US South (AP)
- Reeling from one heat wave, Mexico awaits 'highest temperatures ever recorded' (Reuters/MSN)
- The Central American link to Houston's disaster (Axios)
- As reservoirs go dry, Mexico City and Bogotá are staring down ‘Day Zero’ (Grist)
- It’s so hot in Mexico that howler monkeys are falling dead from the trees (AP)
- Florida hit with record heat as DeSantis signs 'Don't Say Climate Change' law:
- Record heat hits Florida, where DeSantis scrubbed ‘climate change’ from state laws (Washington Post/MSN)
- DeSantis signs law deleting climate change from Florida policy (NY Times)
- DeSantis, amid criticism, signs Florida bill making climate change a lesser state priority (AP):
Critics said the measure made law by the former Republican presidential hopeful ignores the reality of climate change threats in Florida, including projections of rising seas, extreme heat and flooding and increasingly severe storms. It takes effect July 1 and would also boost expansion of natural gas, reduce regulation on gas pipelines in the state and increase protections against bans on gas appliances such as stoves, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
- As Florida Steams, Governor Declares There is no Climate Change (This Is Not Cool blog)
- ‘Insane’ Heat Has Been Scorching Miami. It’s Not Even June. (NY Times)
- VIDEO: NBC South Florida meteorologist slams Ron DeSantis after governor signs bills making climate change a lesser priority (NBC News):
An NBC South Florida meteorologist railed against Gov. Ron DeSantis after he signed legislation that would make climate change a lesser priority. ..."In spite of the fact that the state of Florida over the last couple of years has seen record heat, record flooding, record rain, record insurance rates, and the corals are dying all around the state." ...DeSantis said in a post on X that the bills are "restoring sanity in our approach to energy and rejecting the agenda of the radical green zealots."
- Microplastic pollution found in human testicles:
- Is Big Oil Putting Microplastic in Your Testicles? (The New Republic):
And if they are — should someone do something about that?
- Microplastics found in every human testicle in study (Guardian):
Scientists say discovery may be linked to decades-long decline in sperm counts in men around the world.
- Microplastics found in human testicles could be causing sperm counts to fall (EuroNews)
- Plastic junk? Researchers find tiny particles in men's testicles (NPR)
- Tiny plastic shards found in human testicles, study says (CNN)
- Oakland, CA first in US to switch to 100% electric school buses:
- VIDEO: Oakland is now first in the US to have a 100% electric school bus fleet – and it’s V2G (Electrek):
The 100% electric school bus fleet is not only emissions-free but also plays a critical dual role as a Virtual Power Plant (VPP), giving 2.1 gigawatt hours (GWh) of energy back to the power grid at scale annually.
- A half-million school buses across US could become EV battery powerhouse feeding energy back onto the grid (CNBC/MSN)
