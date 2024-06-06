With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 6/6/2024, 10:05am PT  


IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: May 2024 was the hottest May ever recorded globally; Earth just saw 12 straight months of unprecedented heat; Heat deaths in the U.S. hit a new record in 2023; The world's largest solar farm is now online --- in China; PLUS: The U.N. Secretary-General has a message for the world... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Big Auto and the death of traffic congestion reform; Misinformation poses a bigger threat to democracy than you might think; U.N. weather agency explains why it is "climate crunch time" after the hottest 12 consecutive months on record; Phoenix using ice immersion to treat heatstroke victims as Southwest bakes in triple digits; Sweden to ban bottom trawling in its waters; After Tesla, the surprising next best-selling electric vehicle in America is this electric bike... PLUS: Clean energy saves farms in bad years... and much, MUCH more! ...

