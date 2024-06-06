With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: May 2024 was the hottest May ever recorded globally; Earth just saw 12 straight months of unprecedented heat; Heat deaths in the U.S. hit a new record in 2023; The world's largest solar farm is now online --- in China; PLUS: The U.N. Secretary-General has a message for the world... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Big Auto and the death of traffic congestion reform; Misinformation poses a bigger threat to democracy than you might think; U.N. weather agency explains why it is "climate crunch time" after the hottest 12 consecutive months on record; Phoenix using ice immersion to treat heatstroke victims as Southwest bakes in triple digits; Sweden to ban bottom trawling in its waters; After Tesla, the surprising next best-selling electric vehicle in America is this electric bike... PLUS: Clean energy saves farms in bad years... and much, MUCH more! ...

