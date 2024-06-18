With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Heat and wildfires explode in the U.S., Greece, and Middle East; Calgary grapples with water crisis; Cheap renewable energy pushes out costly nuclear power in France; PLUS: Major railway ordered to pay $400 million to Native American tribe for trespassing... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Thousands evacuated as floods and deadly landslides hit southeast China; Singapore races to clean oil spill as luxury beach resort coated in slick; French renewable energy sector says far-right victory risks trouble for industry; Unchecked growth around Big Bend sparks debate over water; EU passes law to restore 20% of bloc’s land and sea by 2030... PLUS: Fighting climate change is powering the U.S. economy... and much, MUCH more! ...

