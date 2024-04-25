With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 4/25/2024, 10:16am PT  


Follow @GreenNewsReport...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: National Weather Service warns Summer 2024 will be hotter than usual; Power outages have surged in the U.S. along with extreme weather, study finds; Poll finds most Americans support climate action but few have heard about Biden's sweeping climate policies; PLUS: California hits renewable energy milestone... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Air quality in some parts of US worst in 25 years, report says; A global study just revealed the world’s biggest known plastic polluters; EPA could allow 10x as much of a toxic pesticide on your tomatoes and celery; EPA Faulted for Wasting Millions, Spread of Superfund Site Contamination; U.S. Requires More Dairy Cows Tested For Bird Flu As Viral Concerns Grow; Biden administration vows to restore 8 million acres of wetlands... PLUS: In Vietnam, farmers reduce methane emissions by changing how they grow rice... and much, MUCH more! ...

